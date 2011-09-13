NEW YORK, Sept 13 Failing erections may be a
harbinger of heart disease in some men, according to a review of
a number of studies -- but heart-healthy lifestyle changes or
cholesterol-lowering drugs could have a positive impact on men's
sexual health.
Scientists have long known about the link between impotence,
or erectile dysfunction, and heart health. Although there is no
proof so far, a common theory is that arteries supplying the
penis with blood during erections may clog up earlier than those
in the heart, which are larger, thus providing an early warning
of possible later coronary artery disease.
To address the connection between the two, Jia-Yi Dong of
Soochow University in Suzhou, China, and colleagues combined
twelve earlier studies of impotence and heart disease, covering
nearly 37,000 men.
"This meta-analysis ... suggests that erectile dysfunction
significantly increases the risk of cardiovascular disease,
coronary heart disease, stroke and all-cause mortality, and the
increase is probably independent of conventional cardiovascular
risk factors," they wrote in the Journal of the American College
of Cardiology.
They found that men with erectile problems had a 48 percent
increase in their risk of developing heart disease, and also had
higher death rates than men who didn't have sexual problems.
Traditional risk factors such as smoking, obesity, diabetes
and high blood pressure didn't explain the link, strengthening
the case that impotence, when it isn't due to partnership
problems or other psychological issues, is a risk factor for
heart disease in its own right.
But another study, published in the Archives of Internal
Medicine, found that both lifestyle changes and
cholesterol-lowering drugs such as statins appeared to improve
men's erectile problems -- but only a little.
Men who exercises more or were put on a Mediterranean diet
rich in whole grain, fruits, vegetables nuts and olive oil, for
instance, reported a 2.4 point improvement on a 25-point scale
of erectile problems.
Those put on statins saw a similar improvement of 3.1
points, said Bhanu Gupta and colleagues at the Mayo Clinic in
Rochester, Minnesota. The results were based on six trials with
740 participants.
"The results of our study further strengthen the evidence
that lifestyle modification and pharmacotherapy for
cardiovascular risk factors are effective in improving sexual
function in men with erectile dysfunction," they wrote.
They added that lifestyle changes appeared to work
regardless of whether the men were taking Viagra, the most
common drug to treat impotence, or not.
