BRUSSELS May 30 EU nations will debate next week a far shorter licence renewal for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, amid a transatlantic row over whether it may cause cancer.

The EU executive will put a new proposal for a licence renewable of between one and two years to experts from the EU's 28 nations on June 6, according to EU sources.

The Commission initially proposed a 15-year licence extension, which it later cut to nine years.

It twice delayed a vote to extend the licence because it lacked sufficient support for a majority, following opposition from France and Germany. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)