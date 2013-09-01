* Increasing height reflects improved health
* Growth even accelerated during wars and depression
* Research studied men, as data on women's height is limited
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 2 The average height of European
men grew by a surprising 11 centimetres from the early 1870s to
1980, reflecting significant improvements in health across the
region, according to new research published on Monday.
Contrary to expectations, the study also found that average
height accelerated in the period spanning the two World Wars and
the Great Depression, when poverty, food rationing and hardship
of war might have been expected to limit people's growth.
The swift advance may have been due to people deciding to
have fewer children in this period, the researchers said, and
smaller family size has previously been found to be linked to
increasing average height.
"Increases in human stature are a key indicator of
improvements in the average health of populations," said Timothy
Hatton, a professor economics at Britain's University of Essex
who led the study.
He said the evidence - which shows the average height of a
European male growing from 167 cm to 178 cm in a little over a
100 years - suggests an environment of improving health and
decreasing disease "is the single most important factor driving
the increase in height".
The study, published online in the journal Oxford Economic
Papers, analysed data on average men's height at around the age
of 21 from the 1870s up to around 1980 in 15 European countries.
The study only looked at men, the researchers said, because
extensive historical data on women's heights is hard to come by.
For the most recent decades, the data on men were mainly
taken from height-by-age surveys, while for the earlier years
the analysis used data for the heights of military conscripts
and recruits.
On average, men's height had grown by 11 centimetres (cm) in
just over a century, the researchers found, but there were
differences from country to country.
In Spain, for example, average male height rose by around 12
cm from just under 163 cm in 1871-1875 to just under 175 cm in
1971-5, while in Sweden, men's average height increased by 10 cm
from just over 170 cm to almost 180 cm in the same period.
The researchers found that in many European countries -
including Britain and Ireland, the Scandinavian countries,
Netherlands, Austria, Belgium and Germany - there was a
"distinct quickening" in the pace of advance in the period
spanning the two World Wars and the Great Depression.
"This is striking because the period largely predates the
wide implementation of major breakthroughs in modern medicine
and national health services," they wrote.
Hatton said one possible reason, alongside the decline in
infant mortality, for the rapid growth of average male height in
this period was that there was a strong downward trend in
fertility at the time - and smaller family sizes have previously
been found to be linked to increasing height.
Other height-boosting factors included higher per capita
incomes, more sanitary housing and living conditions, better
education about health and nutrition and better social services
and health systems.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Jon Boyle)