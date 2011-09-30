Sept 30 Middle-aged women encouraged to exercise
at moderate intensity were much happier and more likely to
continue working out than peers who exercised more intensely,
according to a study.
Researchers led by Steriani Elavsky of Penn State University
in Pennsylvania recruited 255 women between 40 and 60 years old
to do either moderate or vigorous exercise, then followed the
volunteers to monitor their reactions.
Overall, women who did moderate exercise were about twice as
likely to feel energized and confident they could do more
exercise in the future, and more of them also showed decreased
feelings of sadness and anxiety than the vigorous-exercise
group.
"Exercise makes you feel better but it is going to be more
pleasant when performed at moderate intensity as compared to
vigorous, especially when you have been previously inactive or
may be overweight," Elavsky told Reuters Health.
They were activities "that would allow you to talk in short
sentences while you are doing them, but would not allow you to
sing," she added.
Middle-aged women are among the least active and their level
of physical activity declines with age. Understanding whether
exercise of different intensities has different effects on mood
and whether these predict overall physical activity in midlife
women is an important question to address, Elavsky added.
Elavsky and colleagues at the Middle East Technical
University in Ankara, Turkey studied the 255 women, who were not
on hormone therapy and who kept a daily diary of activities and
feelings for two weeks. She presented their findings at the
North American Menopause Society meeting in Washington D.C.
At the beginning of the study, the women completed two bouts
of moderate or vigorous exercise. The vigorous workout involved
exercising on a treadmill to the point where they could no
longer tolerate the intensity, and moderate exercise involved a
30-minute session, also on a treadmill, at a pace the women
selected for themselves but could be considered moderate.
All women also wore an accelerometer, a small device the
size of a match box, to track their energy expenditure and their
time spent in activities of different intensities.
The study found that moderate intensity exercise caused more
women to report later that they were in a better mood and to
have greater feelings of energy, psychological wellbeing and
"self-efficacy."
Moderate physical activity was also much better in these
terms for obese and out of shape women, Elavsky said.
Vigorous exercisers showed smaller benefits to mood, and
those who were overweight or had symptoms of illness reported
"significant decreases in calmness" after the exercise bouts.
Examples of moderate intensity exercise include brisk
walking, ballroom and line dancing, biking on level ground or
with few hills, canoeing, general gardening including raking,
trimming shrubs, sports such as baseball, softball, volleyball,
tennis (doubles) and water aerobics.
Elavsky added she hopes her study will reaffirm to women
that exercise can be a powerful way to enhance their wellbeing,
and that they don't have to go all out with their level of
exertion.
"The effects we observed were large and moderate intensity
is sufficient, in fact it is optimal," she said.
"We also hope that clinicians will realize the importance of
considering the proper exercise intensity when making
recommendations about exercise."
(Reporting from New York by Fran Lowry at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)