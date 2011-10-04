Oct 4 The U.S. health regulator said it is
seeking public input on a plan to create a network of outside
experts who would help understand new technology in medical
devices, potentially speeding up device approval.
The Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had
formed a pilot committee of such experts, which will run
through Dec. 30 and expand the pool of vetted sources the
agency already has.
Although the agency's devices center already has a staff of
scientists, engineers, and clinicians, the FDA often draws on
external expertise in reviewing products, especially in areas
where knowledge can change rapidly.
The experts in the pilot program will not provide policy
advice or opinion but will help center staff form their own
conclusions.
The program is part of the FDA's efforts to reform its
fast-track approval process for medical devices, called 510(k).
In recent years the agency's devices unit has been dogged by
high staff turnover, funding woes and major recalls.
Earlier this year, the Institute of Medicine, in a report
to the FDA, said 510(k) did not adequately protect patients and
recommended a more thorough process that would likely raise the
costs for device makers. [ID:nN1E76R2AH]
For their part, device makers say agency reviewers lack
adequate training and are too slow at approving devices.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Washington; editing by John
Wallace)