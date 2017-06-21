(Updates with comment from Sen. Grassley)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 21 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration moved on Wednesday to prevent pharmaceutical
companies from "gaming" the system to block or delay entry of
generic rivals.
FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a blog post that the
agency plans to hold a public meeting on July 18 to identify
ways pharmaceutical companies are using FDA rules to place
obstacles in the way of generic competition.
"We know that sometimes our regulatory rules might be
'gamed' in ways that may delay generic drug approvals beyond the
time frame the law intended, in order to reduce competition," he
said in the blog post. "We are actively looking at ways our
rules are being used and, in some cases, misused."
The move comes as President Donald Trump and lawmakers in
Congress search for ways to lower the cost of prescription
drugs. Trump is preparing to put out an executive order on drug
pricing, according to media reports, and last week U.S. Senator
Ron Wyden introduced a bill to require companies to explain the
reasons for significant price increases.
"Americans are sick and tired of seeing the cost of their
prescription drugs race past their paychecks," said Wyden, an
Oregon Democrat.
The FDA does not include price considerations when deciding
whether to approve a new drug, but Gottlieb said the agency can
facilitate increased competition by approving lower-cost
generics. That means removing some of the obstacles placed by
branded companies in the way of generic manufacturers.
These obstacles can include limiting the availability of
branded products for testing by generic companies, or prolonging
negotiations with generic companies over the implementation of
shared risk-management programs.
Gottlieb said recently that the FDA is evaluating whether to
waive a requirement that generic companies and brand companies
share a single system to ensure a drug's safe use.
The FDA's move comes two days after Republican Senator Chuck
Grassley urged Gottlieb in a letter to consider recommendations
in two bills co-sponsored by Grassley to enhance access to
generic drugs; and encouraged him to work closely with the
Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission to address
anti-competitive behavior in the drug industry.
Representatives from the pharmaceutical industry's main
lobbying group, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of
America, were not immediately available for comment.
Gottlieb said the agency plans to examine policy and program
changes, including using its own authorities more forcefully and
potentially collaborating more closely with other agencies.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Andrea
Ricci)