Oct 24 Transferring one embryo into women during
in vitro fertilization (IVF) doesn't lower their chances of
giving birth but it does mean fewer women give birth to twins,
with all the attendant health risks, a U.S. study said.
IVF has traditionally involved transferring multiple
embryos, which is known to increase by many times a woman's
chances of having twins and other multiple births, and raise
risks to both mother and babies, including diabetes during
pregnancy, premature birth and cerebral palsy.
But improved technology has helped increase births if single
embryos are used in younger women judged to have a good chance
of getting pregnant, said Jessica Kresowik at the University of
Iowa in Iowa City, who led the study.
"In the past, you did need to implant multiple embryos in
order to maintain those pregnancy rates," Kresowik told Reuters
Health of the study, published in the journal Fertility and
Sterility.
She added that before technology improved, doctors might use
six embryos at once, hoping that one would result in a
pregnancy. According to the American Society for Reproductive
Medicine, no more than two embryos should be transferred for
women under 35.
Babies conceived through IVF account for just one percent of
U.S. births each year, but IVF is responsible for 17 percent of
twins, Kresowik added.
Using a single embryo for IVF for all women under 38 who
were getting their first round of IVF and had other signs
predicting a good outcome became policy at Kresowik's fertility
clinic in 2004.
Data for the five years before and after that time showed
that birth rates didn't suffer -- and actually improved.
Before the single embryo policy, 51 percent of all women
younger than 38 got pregnant and gave birth to a live baby,
compared with 56 percent afterwards.
The proportion of women with multiple births dropped from 35
percent to less than 18 percent.
Among 364 women who fit the criteria and had a single-embryo
transfer from 2004 on, 65 percent gave birth to a live baby and
just over 3 percent had twins or other multiple births.
"A policy like this is a great idea," said Judy Stern, a
fertility specialist at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
in New Hampshire, who wasn't involved in the study.
"You really can move toward single-embryo transfer and have
it give you great success rates, and really low multiple rates,"
she told Reuters Health.
