Nov 1 Babies conceived using fertility treatment
may be somewhat smaller at birth than newborns conceived
naturally, but whether that is due to the treatment or the
underlying infertility is not fully clear, a U.S. study said.
Researchers looked at nearly 2,000 women and found that
babies born to those with fertility problems weighed a little
less -- about a third of a pound (453 grams) on average,
according to results published in the journal Fertility &
Sterility. They were also at somewhat greater risk of low
birthweight, or under 5.5 pounds (2.49 kg).
"But it's been hard to tease out. Is it the infertility or
the technology used to treat it?" said Amber Cooper, an
assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Washington
University in St. Louis, who led the study.
Studies have linked poorer fetal growth and lower
birthweight to a higher risk of certain health problems in
adulthood, including high blood pressure and heart disease.
Cooper's team looked at records for 461 women who came to
their center with fertility problems over 10 years and
ultimately had a baby. More than half underwent in vitro
fertilization (IVF), while 106 were treated with fertility drugs
and 104 eventually became pregnant on their own.
Those women were compared with 1,246 fertile women who gave
birth during the same time period.
Overall, babies born to women with fertility problems were
smaller. But there was no difference in average birthweight
between women who underwent IVF and infertile women who
eventually had a baby without medical help.
The biggest gap was seen in the group of women who'd been
treated with fertility drugs, which spur ovulation. Their
newborns were about a half-pound lighter compared with fertile
mothers -- a gap that Cooper said was small, but still fairly
significant.
On the other hand, the increased risk of low birthweight was
mainly seen in IVF babies. Twelve percent of those mothers had a
low-birthweight newborn, versus just under eight percent of
mothers with no fertility problems.
"The findings suggest that a large portion of this may be
related to the underlying infertility," Cooper said.
Fertility drugs are often used for women whose infertility
is tied to problems with ovulation -- in the case of this study,
nearly half of the fertility drug group.
Past research has also suggested that the longer a couple
takes to conceive, the greater the odds of low birthweight or
other complications. IVF may often be done only after fertility
drugs or other less-exhaustive treatments fail.
Researchers were not able to pin lower birthweights to any
specific causes of infertility, though, and Cooper said some
effect from the technology could also not be ruled out.
Since close to two percent of U.S. births each year are now
helped along with fertility treatment, it will be important to
keep studying any effects of the treatment on long-term health,
Cooper said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/vHY5xA
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)