Nov 14 Babies who first ate fish between the
ages of six months and one year had a lower risk of developing
asthma-like symptoms later on than babies who ate fish before
six months or after their first birthdays, according to a Dutch
study.
The results, based on more than 7,000 children in the
Netherlands, support one theory that early exposure to certain
fatty acids in fish protects against the development of asthma,
said lead author Jessica Kiefte-de Jong, at the Erasmus Medical
Center in Rotterdam.
"Introduction of fish between 6 and 12 months but not fish
consumption afterward is associated with a lower prevalence of
wheezing," she and her colleagues wrote in Pediatrics.
"A window of exposure between the age of 6 and 12 months
might exist in which fish might be associated with a reduced
risk of asthma."
Concern over seafood allergies prompts some parents and
doctors to delay introducing fish into babies' diets. However,
some research has found that a mother's fish consumption during
pregnancy, or the baby's consumption of it early on, may lower
the risk of asthma.
Using health and diet information from a group of 7,210
children born between 2002 and 2006 in Rotterdam, the
researchers found that 1,281 children ate fish in their first
six months of life, 5,498 first ate fish in the next six months,
and 431 did not eat fish until after age one.
The researchers then looked at health records for when the
children were about four years old, and how many parents
reported that their children were wheezing or short of breath.
Between 40 percent and 45 percent of parents of children who
did not eat fish until after their first birthdays said their
children wheezed, compared to 30 percent of children who first
ate fish when they were between six and 12 months old.
That, the researchers said, works out to about a 36 percent
decreased risk of wheezing for the children who first had fish
between the ages of six months and one year.
Children who first had fish before six months of age were at
similar risk to those who were introduced to it after their
first birthdays.
"They found it was only protective between six and 12
months," said T. Bernard Kinane, chief of the pediatric
pulmonary unit for MassGeneral Hospital for Children in Boston,
who was not involved in the study.
"That would make reasonable sense because that's when the
immune system is getting educated."
He added that he was relieved the researchers also found no
association between the amount of fish children ate and their
risk for asthma, which means that even a small amount of fish
seems to be helpful.
But he noted that there is mixed evidence about how helpful
introducing a seafood diet actually was, and that while it may
be helpful to introduce children to fish between six and 12
months of age, there could be other factors at work.
For instance, families who feed their children fish earlier
and more often may be different in a variety of ways from those
who do not.
"I think (the study) needs to be validated again," he said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/X4kl8E
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)