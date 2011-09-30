Sept 30 There is some evidence that taking fish
oil pills during pregnancy can help children's brain
development, but a Spanish study suggests that the supplements
make no difference in measures of intellect when the children
are six years old.
The findings, published in the American Journal of Clinical
Nutrition, support the results of an earlier Norwegian study
that also found no differences in IQ among seven-year-olds whose
mothers did or did not take fish oil supplements while pregnant
and breastfeeding.
Fatty acids, such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), that are
found in fish and other foods, are considered to be important
for the developing fetus. The question has been whether adding
more of these fats to mothers' diets through supplements will
further benefit the baby.
The researchers did find, though, that the children of women
who had high levels of DHA in their red blood cells around the
time they gave birth scored above average on the intelligence
tests at age six.
"We observed no significant effect of supplementation on the
cognitive function of children, but maternal DHA status may be
related to later cognitive function in children," wrote Cristina
Campoy at the University of Granada in Spain, who led the study.
The mothers with high DHA in their red blood cells were not
necessarily given fish oil supplements -- rather, the result
could reflect mothers' intake of DHA from various sources over a
longer period of time.
This could mean that long term fatty acid intake "is more
beneficial than receiving supplementation alone during
pregnancy," the researchers wrote.
The current study did not measure the diets of the children,
something that could have influenced the results, said Ingrid
Helland at Oslo University Hospital, who led the earlier
Norwegian research.
"It might be that subtle beneficial effects of (prenatal
fish oil) supplementation are being overshadowed by other
factors (genetics, social stimulation, nutrition etc)," Helland
wrote in an email to Reuters Health.
But she is not totally abandoning the idea that taking fish
oil might be beneficial.
"If a friend would ask me if she should take supplements or
not, I would recommend supplementation, but emphasize that we
still do not have any scientific proof that it benefits the
child," she added.
