By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 13 The first human test of an
experimental vaccine against a deadly strain of avian flu, using
novel technology that could produce millions of doses very
quickly, produced protective antibodies in the vast majority of
those who received it, scientists said on Wednesday.
The encouraging results in the early stage trial from
Novavax, a biopharmaceutical company based in
Rockville, Maryland, were published online in the New England
Journal of Medicine.
"These are very preliminary results, but it appears for the
first time that we may have a vaccine that would work against an
outbreak" of avian flu, said Robin Robinson, director of the
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or
BARDA, the federal agency in charge of developing
countermeasures against public health emergencies.
Because other candidate vaccines against avian flu have
failed, "this is a very important milestone," he said. "We have
a promising vaccine where before we had none."
The H7N9 strain of avian flu emerged in China last winter,
causing 45 deaths in 137 confirmed cases this year through late
October, according to the World Health Organization. Cases and
deaths, often from severe pneumonia, both peaked last March and
April.
But public health experts fear the virus could come storming
back this flu season. After no reported cases of H7N9 in China
in August or September, there have been four since early
October.
A mortality rate of one-third suggests the virus is highly
lethal.
The WHO says there is currently "no indication" the virus
can be transmitted from person to person, and so cannot become a
pandemic. But flu strains are notorious for undergoing genetic
changes, including those that make them transmissible between
people.
In the clinical trial, conducted in Australia, 284 adult
volunteers received two doses of either a dummy injection
(placebo) or one of six formulations of the experimental vaccine
- a high or low dose with or without an adjuvant, a chemical
compound that turbocharges the immune system. The heart of the
vaccine is two proteins, dubbed H7 and N9, that stick out from
the virus and give it its name.
Apart from some redness and soreness around the injection
site in some volunteers, mostly among those receiving the
vaccine containing adjuvant, the vaccine had no ill effects,
Novavax reported.
It produced meaningful levels of antibodies, molecules of
the immune system that attack invaders. The vaccine triggered
production of antibodies against the "H" protein in 81 percent
of the volunteers who received the vaccine with the high level
of adjuvant, and antibodies against the "N" in more than 90
percent.
The study did not expose volunteers to virus, which is
considered unethical, to see if the antibody levels warded off
infection. "But these antibody levels are very likely to be
protective," said Dr Louis Fries, Novavax's vice president for
clinical and medical affairs, who led the study.
FAST MANUFACTURING
Just as important as the vaccine's apparent efficacy is how
quickly it can be produced, thanks to eliminating the need to
use chicken eggs as most vaccine production does. Fast
manufacturing is important because a pandemic flu strain can
emerge with little warning. An initial outbreak of a new flu
strain is often followed by a more severe and widespread
outbreak the following flu season.
That happened with the H1N1 swine flu in early 2009. Vaccine
makers could not produce vaccine before H1N1's "second wave"
that autumn, and the virus eventually infected an estimated 61
million people in the United States and caused some 12,000
deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
But after scientists determined the genetic sequence of H7N9
last March, and deposited it in a public database, it took
Novavax only a month to produce an experimental vaccine ready to
test in animals. The human volunteers received their first doses
in early July.
"Our technology let us produce vaccine in just a month and
start testing it in four," said Fries.
That was possible because Novavax does not go through the
time-consuming process of using chicken eggs to manufacture
vaccine. Instead, it takes the virus' genetic sequence and
produces what it calls a "virus-like particle vaccine."
Virus-like particles, or VLPs, contain three proteins that
trigger the production of antibodies and other immune responses
to thwart the virus. The H and N proteins generate antibodies
that keep the virus from replicating and infecting cells, while
a third protein stimulates killer T cells to slay any cells
already infected.
"We think this is two shots on goal on terms of protection"
against H7N9 protection, said Fries.
Using Novavax's technique, said BARDA's Robinson, computer
models suggest manufacturers could produce the first doses of
H7N9 vaccine within 12 weeks of the emergence of a pandemic, 50
million doses within four months, and hundreds of millions of
doses within six months.
The trial used two doses, given 21 days apart. Since H7N9 is
a new flu strain, it is probable that no one in the general
population carries antibodies to it, said Fries, making two
doses necessary.
Novavax has a three-year, $97 million contract with BARDA to
develop recombinant influenza vaccines and manufacturing
capabilities sufficient to produce enough vaccine for a
pandemic. It is planning a second trial of the VLP vaccine in
early 2014 to nail down the minimum effective dose, said Fries.
Five other candidate H7N9 vaccines are being developed, said
Robinson, with results expected in four to six months. "If this
one works, the others are likely to as well" because they are
based on similar technology. If so, public health authorities
around the world would then likely have multiple vaccines to
choose from should an avian flu pandemic emerge.