LONDON Dec 3 Scientists have made the most
comprehensive map yet of African genetic variation and say it
should help them learn more about the role genes play in
diseases such as malaria, haemorrhagic fever and hypertension in
populations there.
Publishing the findings in the journal Nature on Wednesday,
Deepti Gurdasani of Britain's Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute,
said that despite Africa being the world's most genetically
diverse region, relatively little is known about potential
genetic risks for disease among its populations.
In the United States, Europe and Asia, ever faster gene
sequencing tools mean scientists have begun to untangle the
genetic roots of many major diseases and explore their links to
environment and lifestyle factors like diet, smoking and
exercise.
"Infectious and non-infectious diseases are highly prevalent
in Africa and the risk factors for these diseases may be very
different from those in European populations," Gurdasani said.
The scientists -- working in partnerships with doctors and
researchers in Ethiopia, the Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria,
South Africa and Uganda -- collected genetic data from more than
1,800 people to make a detailed map of 18 so-called
"ethnolinguistic" groups in Sub-Saharan Africa.
The data also included 320 whole genome sequences from seven
populations.
The team found 30 million genetic variants in the seven
sequenced populations, a quarter of which they said had never
previously been identified in any human population.
They also found clues about possible genetic regions being
linked to increased susceptibility to high blood pressure and
various infectious diseases including malaria, Lassa fever and
trypanosomiasis, all common diseases in some parts of Africa.
"These genetic variants seem to occur with different
frequencies in disease endemic and non-endemic regions,
suggesting that this may have occurred in response to the
different environments these populations have been exposed to
over time," the scientists wrote.
The study, part of the African Genome Variation Project,
also gives clues about the movement of ancient human populations
-- supporting a hypothesis that European and Middle Eastern
populations migrated back to Africa around 9,000 years ago.
