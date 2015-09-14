By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Sept 14 Scientists from the United
States, China and Britain will come together to discuss the
future of human gene editing, which holds great promise for
treating diseases but also has the potential to create "designer
babies".
The Chinese Academy of Sciences and Britain's Royal Society
said on Monday they would join the U.S. National Academy of
Sciences in co-hosting an international summit on the topic in
Washington on Dec. 1-3.
The technology, called CRISPR-Cas9, allows scientists to
edit genes by using genetic "scissors" that operate a bit like a
biological word-processing program that can find and replace
defects.
CRISPR has excited academic researchers and drug companies
alike, since it may allow them to rewrite the DNA of diseased
cells. But it has also raised serious ethical concerns due to
the potential to alter the genetic code of embryos.
"Human gene editing offers great promise for improving human
health and well-being but it also raises significant ethical and
societal issues," said Paul Nurse, president of the Royal
Society.
"It is vital that we have a well-informed international
debate about the potential benefits and risks, and this summit
can hopefully set the tone for that discussion."
In addition to the Washington summit, an expert committee
will issue a report next year with recommendations to guide the
responsible use of human gene editing.
China plays an important role in the debate since a group at
Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou published results in April
of an experiment to alter the DNA of human embryos using CRISPR.
Altering the DNA in this way could produce unknown effects
on future generations, since the changes would be passed on to
offspring. Such so-called germline engineering, affecting eggs,
sperm or embryos, is very different from altering
non-reproductive cells in order to fight a disease.
The Guangzhou case provoked widespread concern, but Chinese
Academy of Sciences President Chunli Bai said on Monday his
country wanted "to work together with international communities
for the proper regulation and application of such technology."
China is a growing force in life sciences, particularly in
gene editing, with a burgeoning patent portfolio, according to a
Reuters analysis in June.
Pharmaceutical companies including Novartis and
AstraZeneca are meanwhile investing in the new
technology and a number of standalone biotech firms have been
set up, including Intellia Therapeutics, which raised $70
million in a fundraising this month.
