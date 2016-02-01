* Research will use new CRISPR gene editing technology
* Aim is to find out more about early human development
* Embryos will be used for research purposes only
* Critics say work is dangerous step towards "GM babies"
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Feb 1 Scientists in Britain have been
give the go-ahead to edit the genes of human embryos for
research, using a technique that some say could eventually be
used to create "designer babies".
Less than a year after Chinese scientists caused an
international furore by saying they had genetically modified
human embryos, Kathy Niakan, a stem cell scientist
from London's Francis Crick Institute, was granted a licence to
carry out similar experiments.
"The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) has
approved a research application from the Francis Crick Institute
to use new 'gene editing' techniques on human embryos," Niakan's
lab said on Monday.
It said the work carried out "will be for research purposes
and will look at the first seven days of a fertilised egg's
development, from a single cell to around 250 cells".
Niakan plans to carry out her experiments using CRISPR-Cas9,
a technology that is already the subject of fierce international
debate because of fears that it could be used to create babies
to order.
CRISPR can enable scientists to find and modify or replace
genetic defects, and many of them have described it as
"game-changing".
David King, director of the UK campaign group Human Genetics
Alert, has called Niakan's plans "the first step on a path ...
towards the legalisation of GM babies".
Niakan says she has no intention of genetically altering
embryos for use in human reproduction, but wants to deepen
scientific understanding of how a healthy human embryo develops,
something that could, in the long term, help to improve
infertility treatments.
At a briefing for reporters in London last month, she said
the first gene she planned to target was one called Oct4, which
she believes may have a crucial role in the earliest stages of
human foetal development.
Bruce Whitelaw, a professor of animal biotechnology at
Edinburgh University's Roslin Institute on Scotland, said the
HFEA's decision had been reached "after robust assessment".
"This project, by increasing our understanding of how the
early human embryo develops and grows, will add to the basic
scientific knowledge needed for devising strategies to assist
infertile couples and reduce the anguish of miscarriage," he
said in an emailed comment.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Kevin Liffey)