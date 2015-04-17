FRANKFURT, April 17 A German regulator for new drugs has suspended the assessment of the Western world's first gene therapy, UniQure's Glybera, after an adviser to the European drugs watchdog voiced concern over the treatment.

Glybera, designed to treat a very rare blood disease, came with a preliminary price tag of 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million), before standard German drug pricing discounts.

German body G-BA was due to issue an assessment of the drug's benefits by the end of this month but it said late on Thursday it had decided to miss the legal deadline to get more clarity on the drug's benefits.

An adviser for biotech drugs to the European Medicines Agency, a so-called rapporteur, last week said in a report that Glybera, which is marketed by UniQure's unlisted Italian marketing partner Chiesi, lacked efficacy.

"Even if the suspension of the procedure violates the legal deadline, the decision is justified and without alternative," G-BA head Josef Hecken said in a statement.

"Judging from the statements about the rapporteur's report, his findings must be worrisome."

The European Medicines Agency's CHMP committee will consider the rapporteur's report on Glybera at its regular monthly meeting in London next week.

The drug has already had a tortuous journey to market as regulators have struggled to assess its effectiveness because of the very small number of patients available for clinical tests.

The G-BA's verdict on the drug benefits will play a key role in future negotiations about the reimbursement price between the drug companies and Germany's statutory health insurance funds.

Glybera fights a genetic disease called lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD) that clogs the blood with fat.

The medicine was approved in Europe two years ago but its launch was delayed to allow for the collection of six-year follow-up data on its benefits.

