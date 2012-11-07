Nov 8 Television shows and movies may portray
people getting hit in the crotch as comical, but it's a serious
issue that sends almost 16,000 men and women to U.S. emergency
rooms every year, according to a study.
Bicycles, furniture and clothing are all items blamed for
the injuries, which can go on to cause people physical,
psychological and reproductive problems later on, said senior
author Benjamin Breyer, an assistant professor of urology at the
University of California, San Francisco.
"To put this in perspective, the yearly incidence of these
(injuries) is almost twice as much as dental injuries, and about
the same as electrical and chemical burns," Breyer added.
In the past, most research looked at severe genital and
urinary tract injuries caused by major trauma, such as car
accidents. For the new study, which appeared in The Journal of
Urology, Breyer and his colleagues decided to look at those
injuries thought to be caused by common consumer products.
The team analyzed a national database of emergency room
visits caused by consumer products, identifying all genital
injuries to men and women 18 years and older between 2002 and
2010.
The injured body parts included, among other things,
penises, testicles, bladders, kidneys and external female
genitalia.
Overall, 142,143 injuries sent people to an emergency room
over the nine-year period, which worked out to about 15,794 per
year - a number that didn't seem to change over time.
Sporting items were the most common cause of injuries among
people of all ages. These included bicycles as well as
basketball, soccer, football and baseball equipment.
Breyer said one example of damage from a sporting item is
people falling forward on their bicycles and landing on the
center bar. Padding or cushioning could help avoid injuries.
Other accidents involved clothing, shaving items and bathing
products, including men catching their penises in zippers or
people cutting themselves while trying to shave their pubic
hair.
"I was surprised to find how many injuries from bicycles,
personal grooming and bathrooms there were. Those to me were
unexpected," Breyer said.
The types of injuries also differed by age and sex. Men were
injured the most, accounting for about two thirds of the
emergency room visits.
Young people were the most often injured, with 18 to 28 year
olds making up roughly 40 percent of the visits. Older people
sustained only about eight percent of the injuries, but were
more likely to hurt themselves during everyday activities, such
as taking a shower.
"The next step is to get a little more information on the
actual injuries, what happens to the patients and the mechanism
of how it happens," Breyer said, noting that this could be used
to develop programs to prevent these injuries.
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)