* Gonorrhoea among most common sexually transmitted diseases
* "Superbug" strain was reported in Japan last year
* Experts recommend combining different types of antibiotics
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 6 Drug-resistant strains of
gonorrhoea have spread to countries across the world, the U.N.
health agency said on Wednesday, and millions of patients may
run out of treatment options unless doctors catch and treat
cases earlier.
Scientists reported last year finding a "superbug"
gonorrhoea strain in Japan that is resistant to all recommended
antibiotics and warned then that it could transform a once
easily treatable infection into a global health threat.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said those fears are now
reality, with many more countries around the world, including
Australia, France, Norway, Sweden and Britain, reporting cases
of the sexually transmitted disease resistant to cephalosporin
antibiotics - normally the last option for drugs against
gonorrhoea.
"Gonorrhoea is becoming a major public health challenge,"
said Manjula Lusti-Narasimhan, from the WHO's department of
reproductive health and research.
"We are very concerned about recent reports of treatment
failure from the last effective treatment option - the class of
cephalosporin antibiotics," she added. "If gonococcal infections
become untreatable, the health implications are significant."
Gonorrhoea is a bacterial sexually transmitted infection
which, if left untreated, can lead to pelvic inflammatory
disease, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirths, severe eye infections
in babies, and infertility in both men and women.
It is one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases
in the world and is most prevalent in south and southeast Asia
and sub-Saharan Africa. In the United States alone, according to
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number
of cases is estimated at around 700,000 a year.
The WHO called for greater vigilance on the correct use of
antibiotics and more research into alternative treatments for
so-called gonococcal infections.
The emergence of drug-resistant or superbug strains of
gonorrhoea is caused by unregulated access to and overuse of
antibiotics, which helps fuel natural genetic mutations within
the bacteria.
Experts say an added problem with gonorrhoea is that its
strains tend to retain their genetic resistance to previous
antibiotics even after their use has been discontinued.
"TIP OF THE ICEBERG"
The United Nations' health agency said it does not yet how
far or wide drug resistance in gonorrhoea has spread, as many
countries lack reliable data. But it put the number of people
who have contracted it in the millions.
"The available data only shows the tip of the iceberg," said
Lusti-Narasimhan. "Without adequate surveillance we won't know
the extent of resistance to gonorrhoea and without research into
new antimicrobial agents, there could soon be no effective
treatment for patients."
Experts say the best way to reduce the risk of even greater
resistance developing - beyond the urgent need to develop
effective new drugs - is to treat gonorrhoea with combinations
of two or more types of antibiotic at the same time.
This technique is used in the treatment of some other
infections like tuberculosis in an attempt to make it more
difficult for the bacteria to learn how to conquer the drugs.
Gonorrhoea can be prevented through safer sexual
intercourse. The WHO said early detection and prompt treatment,
including of sexual partners, is essential to control sexually
transmitted infections.
(Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)