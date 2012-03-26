March 26 One in five soldiers who return from
Iraq or Afghanistan having suffered a concussion develop chronic
headaches that occur at least half the days of the month, with
many suffering even more, according to a U.S. survey.
Army researchers, whose findings were published in the
journal Headache, examined nearly 1,000 soldiers with a history
of deployment-related concussion and found 20 percent had
suffered frequent headaches diagnosed as "chronic daily
headache" for three months or more.
Of those, a quarter had the headaches every day. More
soldiers with chronic headaches had symptoms of post traumatic
stress disorder (PTSD) than those who did not suffer frequent
headaches.
Concussion is considered a mild traumatic brain injury and
is commonly followed by headaches. But little was understood
about how many military personnel were experiencing the intense
head pain daily, or close to it, for months on end.
"In general we know that chronic daily headache is itself
one of the most debilitating forms of headache ... and can
sometimes be difficult to treat," said Major Brett Theeler, the
study's lead author.
To gauge how widespread the problem is, Theeler - a doctor
with the AMEDD Student Detachment, 187th Medical Battalion, Fort
Sam Houston, Texas - and his colleagues surveyed 978 soldiers
who had been deployed in Iraq or Afghanistan.
Each of the soldiers suffered a concussion while abroad, and
98 percent of them reported headaches afterward.
Twenty percent of the soldiers screened positive for chronic
daily headache, while the rest had headaches on occasion.
Those whose headaches started within a week of their
concussion were at greater risk for developing chronic daily
headache as opposed to less frequent "episodic" headaches. A
little more than half the soldiers with chronic headaches
reported that they started within a week of the concussion.
The chronic headache group was also more likely to score
higher on a test for signs of PTSD. Nearly twice as many with
chronic headache - 41 percent - screened positive for PTSD,
compared with 18 percent who didn't have headaches as often.
The finding that more soldiers with chronic daily headache
also had PTSD symptoms supports the idea that the headaches
could be related to the actual physical brain injury or to the
psychological trauma of the event that caused the concussion.
"Head injury is actually a stressful event, independent of
what happens to the brain," said Richard Lipton at the Albert
Einstein School of Medicine in New York, who was not involved in
the study.
Lipton said he'd like to see whether the rates of chronic
daily headache among members of the military are similar to
those among civilians who have experienced a concussion.
"I don't know, but I would think, of people who live in a
military context, in a heightened level of vigilance, it
wouldn't be surprising if rates of both episodic and chronic
headaches were higher than in the civilian population," he
added.
Although the headaches after concussion can be very
debilitating for some people, the good news is that they usually
clear up with time. Lipton said studies of civilians show that
in most cases, they resolve on their own after a year or two.
