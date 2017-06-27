UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HARARE, June 27 Zimbabwe has imposed an indefinite ban on poultry products from South Africa after the country announced an outbreak of highly contagious H5N8 bird flu, the state-owned Herald newspaper reported on Tuesday.
"The products include hatching eggs, table eggs, frozen chicken and mechanically deboned meat," Josphat Nyika, the director of the department of veterinary services, told the newspaper.
On June 2, Zimbabwe also reported an outbreak of bird flu at a commercial poultry farm near Harare. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources