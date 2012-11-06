* Experimental drug significantly cut bad cholesterol levels
* Largest trial yet in new class of cholestrol-lowering drug
* Largest PCSK9 trial so far
* Amgen shares rise 1.4 percent
By Deena Beasley and Bill Berkrot
LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 Amgen Inc's
experimental cholesterol-lowering drug, AMG145, reduced levels
of "bad" cholesterol up to 66 percent in patients already taking
statin drugs, according to results from a mid-stage trial that
were presented on Tuesday.
The findings were in line with other AMG145 studies showing
significant reductions in LDL cholesterol that were unveiled
this week at the American Heart Association scientific meeting
in Los Angeles, California.
The latest study of 629 patients is the largest trial so far
of a drug in a new class of injectable biotech drugs, known as
PCSK9 inhibitors, designed to target a protein that prevents the
body from removing artery blocking LDL cholesterol from the
bloodstream.
The Amgen trial findings were "as good as we could have
hoped," UBS analyst Matthew Roden said in a research note.
The Phase 2 trial showed a mean reduction in LDL versus a
placebo of 42 percent for patients injected with 70 mg of AMG145
every two weeks, 60 percent in the 105 mg group and 66 percent
in the 140 mg group.
When the drug was administered every two weeks, the mean
reduction in LDL was 42 percent for the 280 mg group, 50 percent
for the 350 mg group and 50 percent in the 420 mg group.
"We had some patients with entry LDLs as low as 85," said
Dr. Robert Giugliano, associate professor at Brigham and Women's
Hospital in Boston, and the study's lead investigator, "At the
end, some had LDLs measured in the teens."
Patients in the trial were taking common statin pills such
as Pfizer Inc's Lipitor. Some were taking Merck & Co
Inc's cholesterol medicine Zetia.
Current guidelines from the AHA call for LDL levels to be
100, but some cardiologists believe even lower levels would be
beneficial.
Analysts have estimated that PCSK9 drugs - also being
developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in partnership
with Sanofi, Pfizer, and Roche - could
eventually generate billions Of dollars in annual sales.
"Though trials vary, we currently assume safety and efficacy
is likely similar across various drugs with Regeneron/Sanofi
first to market," RBC Capital Markets analyst Adnan Butt said in
a research note. "In addition to clinical utility, market size
is the next parameter up for debate."
He said the conservative estimate is that 15 percent of
high-cholesterol patients need additional treatment,
representing two million to three million patients, or an
ultimate U.S. market opportunity of at least $10 billion to $15
billion.
The most common side effects seen in the Amgen trial of
statin patients were cold-like symptoms, cough and nausea.
Side effects in previous, smaller, trials of the drug
included injection-site reactions, headache and muscle pain.
AMG145 has demonstrated "very effective lipid changes," said
Dr. Peter Wilson, an endocrinologist at Emory
University and the Veterans' Affairs Medical Center in Atlanta.
He noted that more work needs to be done to determine the drug's
full impact on the liver and on muscles.
Sean Harper, head of research and development at Amgen, said
the company plans to begin pivotal-stage trials of AMG145 early
next year.
He said the company plans to first file for regulatory
approval of AMG145 based on Phase III studies looking at the
drug's ability to lower LDL.
Amgen also plans to conduct a broader Phase III trial
designed to see whether AMG145 can lower the risk of heart
problems. Harper said it was "not unreasonable" to assume that
such a trial would take five years to yield results.
"We have seen a very consistent effect of lowering LDL ...
which is really important because by reducing LDL by half one
would predict that we would be reducing the risk of
cardiovascular events by about that same amount," Harper said.
Shares of Amgen, which have risen 37 percent so far this
year, were up 88 cents at $87.23 in Nasdaq trading.
