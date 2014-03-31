WASHINGTON, March 31 Bariatric weight loss
surgery on obese patients with type 2 diabetes helped many to
get their blood sugar to healthy levels and to no longer require
any diabetes medicines, including insulin, three years after the
procedure, according to data presented at a major medical
meeting on Monday.
The surgery also helped patients reduce the need for high
blood pressure and cholesterol medicines and led to quality of
life improvements compared with those who received medical
weight-loss therapy, researchers found.
The study called Stampede, which involved 150 obese patients
who had poorly controlled type 2 diabetes for at least eight
years, was conducted by Cleveland Clinic researchers.
It compared two types of weight loss surgery against weight
loss attained by diet and exercise along with nutrition
counseling and, for some, additional diabetes medicines that can
help promote weight loss, such as Victoza from Novo Nordisk
. All patients were already taking at least three
diabetes drugs and at least three heart medicines.
More than a third - 37.5 percent - of patients who underwent
gastric bypass surgery and a quarter of those who had a sleeve
gastrectomy procedure achieved blood sugar levels below the
American Diabetes Association target and no longer needed
diabetes medicines, researchers said. That compared with just 5
percent of patients in the medical therapy group who got their
A1c blood sugar levels down to 6 percent or less. ADA
recommendations call for A1c levels of 7 or less.
"Initially we thought diabetes was a disease you could not
reverse or end. We do realize now that there may be a treatment
that could end diabetes for some people and that's exciting,"
said Dr. Sangeeta Kashyap, one of the study's lead
investigators.
Results of the study were presented at the American College
of Cardiology scientific meeting in Washington and published in
the New England Journal of Medicine.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Ransdell Pierson; Editing by
James Dalgleish)