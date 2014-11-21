(Repeats from earlier Nov 21 with no changes to text)
By Julie Steenhuysen and Bill Berkrot
CHICAGO Nov 21 Controversial heart disease
prevention guidelines that abandoned specific targets for
reducing "bad" LDL cholesterol are under fresh assault after a
major study highlighted the benefits of taking LDL to very low
levels.
Guidelines issued last year by the American Heart
Association and the American College of Cardiology asked doctors
to assess individual patients' risk for heart disease over 10
years based on a complex calculation of risks posed by
lifestyle, family history and other health conditions. Those
deemed at sufficient risk would be prescribed
cholesterol-lowering statins.
The recommendation overturned decades of practice in which
doctors screened patients for high cholesterol, then sought to
reduce LDL to a specific level. Many cardiologists criticized
the guidelines, saying they were confusing, and that patients
and physicians were comfortable with measurable goals to reduce
the risk of heart disease, the world's No. 1 killer.
Those opponents got a boost from data released on Monday
showing high-risk patients fared better when their LDL was
brought to very low levels by adding Merck & Co's Zetia
to treatment with a statin.
Several prominent heart specialists told Reuters the
guidelines should be changed, with some advocating LDL targets
even lower than previous ones. Many have ignored the year-old
recommendations.
"I never really bought the new guidelines," said Dr. Andrew
Klaus of Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio. The Zetia
trial "definitely showed that lower is better," he said. "I
would predict the guidelines are going to be rewritten very
soon."
The so-called Improve-It trial of Merck's Zetia, unveiled at
the AHA's annual meeting in Chicago, studied more than 18,000
high-risk patients. It showed they could further cut heart
attacks and strokes by taking LDL cholesterol from about 70 to
around 53.
Dr. Steven Nissen, cardiology chief at the Cleveland Clinic,
said the result "blows up" the prevention guidelines.
"It matters how low you go (with LDL) ... which is why many
of us were so upset about the guidelines," Nissen told Reuters.
At a recent meeting of cardiologists and primary care doctors,
Nissen asked how many had adopted the guidelines.
"Three out of those 300 raised their hand," he said. "Nobody
is using them."
'SCIENTIFIC TOMES'
Millions of Americans at risk of heart disease could be
affected by the outcome of the debate. Some 83.6 million live
with some form or cardiovascular disease or the effects of
stroke, according to the AHA.
By some estimates, the new guidelines would boost the use of
high-potency statins such as AstraZeneca's Crestor and
Pfizer Inc's Lipitor, now available as cheaper generic
atorvastatin.
The debate could also affect the future of new medicines
from Amgen Inc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
that reduce LDL even more aggressively.
In Reuters interviews with more than a dozen cardiologists
attending the AHA meeting, most said they were wrestling with
the guidelines.
AHA and ACC officials have heard the complaints and said the
guidelines are subject to revision based on new scientific data.
"We don't want guidelines that serve as scientific tomes
that nobody finds useful," said Dr. Robert Harrington, an AHA
board member. "We need our guidelines to really help guide
practice."
When a major trial like Improve-It comes out, "AHA
absolutely responds to that," he said.
Dr. Patrick O'Gara, president of the ACC, said the new
guidelines were based on the fact that clinical trials of
cholesterol-lowering statin drugs were not designed to test the
effectiveness of specific cholesterol targets - only the drugs
themselves. Doctors following the guidelines tend to test
cholesterol levels far less frequently, and that has some in the
field worried.
"We're still having this back and forth, which seems to
represent a gap between the manner in which trials were designed
and the practical implications," O'Gara said. "I hope we will be
able to strike the right balance in the process."
CLARIFYING THE MESSAGE
Dr. Lori Mosca of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, who helps
train residents, said she is frequently asked how to interpret
the guidelines.
"There is sufficient confusion out there that it's worthy of
clarifying what the message is," she said.
Dr. Matthew Sorrentino, a preventive cardiologist at
University of Chicago Medicine, uses the guidelines. But he said
the older targets - an LDL of 70 for high-risk patients - were
easier for doctors and patients to grasp.
"Almost everybody knew what the LDL target was," he said. "I
can see making the guidelines easier to follow."
Writers of the guidelines, such as Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones of
Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, defended the scientific rigor
behind them. He said focusing on a cholesterol goal may have led
to undertreatment, perhaps failing to take into account the
added risks from diabetes, obesity or smoking.
A new class of drugs, known as PCSK9 inhibitors, that can
lower LDL by more than 50 percent may increase the pressure for
new, even lower, LDL targets, some doctors said. One from Amgen
and another developed by Regeneron and Sanofi are
expected to reach the market next year and initially be used in
patients with extremely high cholesterol or those who cannot
tolerate statins.
"We can't really get away from paying attention to what the
LDL is," said Dr. Daniel Rader, director of the preventive
cardiology program at the University of Pennsylvania.
