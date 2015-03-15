(Adds cost details, Pfizer details)
By Deena Beasley
San Diego, March 15 Studies of a new class of
experimental cholesterol-lowering drugs signal that they can
reduce by half the risk of heart attack and other major
cardiovascular problems compared to standard treatment alone.
Doctors at the annual meeting of the American College of
Cardiology, where the studies were presented, called the results
"encouraging," but said larger, controlled trials are needed to
fully understand the drugs, known as PCSK9 inhibitors.
An analysis of about 4,500 patients who stayed on treatment
for nearly a year after completing earlier trials of Amgen Inc's
Repatha, also known as evolocumab, found that 0.95
percent of those given the drug and standard therapy suffered a
cardiovascular event, compared with 2.18 percent of the group on
standard treatment, which ranged from diet changes to drugs such
as statins.
Amgen defined "event" as death, heart attack, stroke or
"mini-stroke," unstable chest pain or heart failure requiring
hospitalization, or the need for a procedure to restore
bloodflow to the heart.
Side effects more frequent, but still rare, in patients
treated with Repatha included neurocognitive problems, such as
confusion, something the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
said should be monitored closely.
Scott Wasserman, Amgen's head of cardiovascular and
metabolic therapies, told Reuters that the company does not
believe there is a safety issue.
Neurocognitive side effects were also more common in the
treatment arm of an 18-month, 2,300-patient trial of a rival
PCSK9 drug being developed by Sanofi SA and Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc.
The drug, Praluent, was shown to reduce the risk of
cardiovascular problems from 3.3 percent for placebo patients to
1.7 percent for the treatment group. "Events" in this trial were
defined only as death, heart attack, stroke and chest pain
requiring hospitalization.
"Some of the endpoints in these trials are kind of soft, and
they aren't prospective studies," said Dr. Anthony DeMaria,
director of the cardiovascular center at the University of
California San Diego who was not involved in the trials. "It's
encouraging that the larger trials are likely to succeed, but we
still need those trials."
Dr Marc Sabatine, lead investigator of the Repatha study,
said data for both drugs "are very consistent ... it appears
that cutting LDL by 61 percent translates to a roughly 50
percent reduction in cardiovascular events."
Numerous trials have shown that PCSK9 inhibitors
significantly lower blood levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol, but
investors expect widespread use will hinge on whether the drugs
are proven to prevent death, heart attacks and other serious
heart problems.
The experimental drugs are antibodies, given by injection,
designed to target the PCSK9 protein that maintains LDL
cholesterol in the bloodstream. They work differently from
statins - pills, now available as low-cost generics, that block
the liver's production of LDL cholesterol in the first place.
Both Amgen and Sanofi/Regeneron have filed for FDA approval
of their drugs, based on trials showing that they lower LDL in
patients whose cholesterol is not controlled by other drugs,
those who cannot tolerate other drugs and people genetically
predisposed to high cholesterol.
The FDA is slated to decide on Amgen's application for
Repatha by Aug. 27, while the regulatory deadline for Praluent,
also known as alirocumab, is July 24.
Health insurers are already bracing for the impact on drug
spending. Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest
manager of prescription drug plans for U.S. employers, projects
an annual cost as high as $10,000 per patient for PCSK9 drugs,
which it says could be used for 10 million Americans.
Both Amgen and Sanofi/Regeneron do not expect definitive
data on cardiovascular outcomes for their drugs until larger
trials conclude in 2017. Pfizer Inc,, which has not yet
filed for regulatory approval of its PCSK9 drug, said it expects
outcomes data in a similar time frame.
