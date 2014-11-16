CHICAGO Nov 16 Patients who took two anti-clotting drugs for 30 months after undergoing a heart stent placement significantly cut their risk of heart attacks and blood clots in the stent compared with patients receiving the dual therapy for the standard 12 months, a clinical trial showed.

In this five-year study of nearly 10,000 patients who had received drug-coated stents in an artery clearing procedure, the rate of heart attacks was 2.1 percent for those who received dual anti-clotting therapy for 30 months. The rate was 4.1 percent for those who got aspirin and a placebo after 12 months of dual therapy, researchers reported.

That translated to 20 fewer heart attacks per 1,000 patients treated.

The rate of blood clots forming in the stent, known as stent thrombosis, was 0.4 percent in the two-drug group versus 1.4 percent for the placebo group.

The optimal length of so-called dual anti-platelet therapy (DAPT) has long been debated with some calling for shorter than 12 months and others advocating for longer therapy.

"The benefits were larger than we had expected," said Dr. Laura Mauri, lead investigator of the DAPT study presented on Sunday at the American Heart Association scientific meeting in Chicago.

In the study, the rate of moderate to severe bleeding was significantly higher - 2.5 percent versus 1.6 percent - among those who received either Plavix, available generically as clopidogrel, or Eli Lilly's Effient plus aspirin for the extended period versus aspirin alone. There was no difference in fatal bleeding.

Dangerous bleeding is always the major concern with anti-clotting drugs.

"The magnitude of increased bleeding risk looked acceptable given the benefit," said Dr. Kirk Garratt, who led a related, smaller study.

The death rate was higher in the two-drug group - 2 percent versus 1.6 percent. But researchers believe that was likely due to an imbalance of pre-existing cancers between the groups.

The number of heart attacks increased once patients came off drugs after 30 months, suggesting life-long therapy might be beneficial, if more costly, for some.

An editorial addressing the DAPT study in the New England Journal of Medicine said that despite the significant benefit of extended therapy for some patients, "the potential harm should not be overlooked" and recommended doctors make treatment decisions based on the risks for each patient. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot Editing by W Simon)