Dec 17 Setting the clock ahead for daylight
savings time may set the scene for a small increase in heart
attacks the next day, according to a U.S. study - which suggests
that sleep deprivation may be to blame.
Researchers at two hospitals in the U.S. state of Michigan,
whose findings appeared in the American Journal of Cardiology,
reviewed six years of records and found that they treated an
average of 23 heart attacks on the Sunday when the United States
switched to daylight savings time. That compared to 13 on a
typical Sunday.
"Nowadays, people are looking for how they can reduce their
risk of heart disease and other ailments," said Monica Jiddou,
the study's lead author and a cardiologist at William Beaumont
Hospital in Royal Oak.
"Sleep is something we can potentially control. There are
plenty of studies that show sleep can affect a person's health."
A 2008 Swedish report, for instance, found that the chance
of a heart attack increased in the first three weekdays after
the switch to daylight savings time, and decreased the Monday
after the clocks returned to standard time in the autumn.
Jiddou told Reuters Health that her team wanted to see if
their respective hospitals experienced the same increase and
decrease in heart attacks seen in the Swedish study.
For the new study, she and her colleagues reviewed records
for the 328 patients who were diagnosed with a heart attack
during the week after a time change between 2006 and 2012, and
for the 607 heart attack patients who were treated two weeks
before and after the time shifts.
They found that except for the small increase on the Sunday
that daylight savings time kicked in, there were no significant
differences in heart attack rates in the first week after the
spring clock change or in the fall, when people set clocks back.
The authors note, however, that the small trends they
observed suggest shifts to and from daylight savings time may be
linked with small increases in heart attacks in the spring, and
small decreases in the fall.
They speculate that sleep deprivation resulting from the
time changes could raise levels of stress hormones and
inflammatory chemicals just enough to trigger a heart attack,
especially in those already at high risk.
Though the slight increase in heart attacks in the days
following time shifts were so small they could have been due to
chance, Jiddou told Reuters Health that she believes the problem
was the size of the study population.
"The numbers weren't necessarily striking, but the trends
make you stop and think," she said.
But Steven Nissen, a cardiologist who is chair of the Robert
and Suzanne Tomsich Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at the
Cleveland Clinic, said that people should be carefully
interpreting the findings.
"We haven't generally thought that missing an hour of sleep
causes heart attacks. This may or may not hold up," Nissen said.
He added that while the study looks at a good question and
he applauds the researchers' efforts, but stressed the
limitations of the results and noted that the size of the effect
is not huge.
SOURCE: bit.ly/W391bW
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman; editing by Elaine
Lies)