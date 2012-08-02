Aug 2 People with heart disease who are also
depressed may get as much relief from their depression symptoms
with regular exercise as with medication, according to a U.S.
study.
Researchers writing in the Journal of the American College
of Cardiology found that of 101 heart patients with signs of
depression, those who exercised for 90 minutes per week and
those who started taking Zoloft both improved significantly
compared to participants assigned to drug-free placebo pills.
Pharmaceutical firm Pfizer supplied the Zoloft, known
generically as sertraline, and placebos for the study, but
researchers said the company was not involved with any other
part of it.
Alan Rozanski, who wrote an editorial accompanying the
study, said exercise can be thought of as another "potent tool
on the shelf" to fight depression in heart patients.
"The attractiveness of exercise is that it has so many other
physical benefits and it ought to be something very highly
considered," said Rozanski, of St. Luke's and Roosevelt
Hospitals in New York.
According to the study authors, up to 40 percent of heart
patients have symptoms of depression, and depression itself has
been linked to a higher risk of further heart trouble.
Past studies have produced mixed results on whether or not
antidepressants or other established treatments may ease
depression in heart patients, but there is a growing body of
research that suggests exercise may help.
On Tuesday, researchers published a separate study of over
2,300 people with heart failure randomly assigned to exercise or
usual care, which found the extra activity led to modest
reductions in depression symptoms.
"We wanted to evaluate exercise and antidepressant
medications in patients with heart disease and elevated
depressive symptoms," said James Blumenthal, the lead researcher
on both the current study and the earlier report.
Blumenthal, a clinical psychologist at Duke University
medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, recruited 101 heart
patients with depression between June 2006 and September 2010.
Those patients were separated into three groups. 37 went to
supervised exercise sessions three times per week for a total of
90 minutes, 40 were given Zoloft and 24 took a placebo, with
each intervention lasting four months.
The researchers analyzed participants' depression scores on
a standard scale from 0 to 68, where 0 to 8 is considered normal
and higher scores reflect more severe depression.
Before the start of treatment, each group's average score
ranged from about 13.5 to 14.5.
Depression symptoms improved across the board over time, but
participants in the exercise and medication groups saw a bigger
benefit than those on the placebo.
Scores fell by 6.1 points in the Zoloft group, by 7.5 points
among exercisers and by 4.5 points in the placebo group.
Exercisers were also less likely to be tired or report
sexual problems than people on antidepressants, the researchers
said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/d1cHYE
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman; editing by Elaine
Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)