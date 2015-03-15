By Bill Berkrot
| March 15
March 15 Researchers on Sunday presented trial
data showing very low mortality and stroke rates using the third
generation version of Edwards Lifesciences Corp's
non-invasive heart valve replacement system that could help
support its U.S. approval.
Data compiled 30 days after the procedure showed a 2.2
percent mortality rate in high risk patients and a 1.1 percent
death rate among intermediate risk patients whose diseased heart
valves were replaced using the Edwards Sapien 3 transcatheter
aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system.
The rate for all strokes at 30 days was 1.5 percent for high
risk patients and 2.6 percent for the intermediate risk group.
The disabling stroke rates were 0.86 percent and 1 percent.
"The numbers that we're seeing are truly phenomenal," said
Dr. Susheel Kodali, the study's co-primary investigator, who
presented the data at the American College of Cardiology
meeting in San Diego. "This is a sick population."
The results demonstrated a clear improvement over those seen
in prior studies of two earlier Sapien iterations and compared
favorably to historical complication expectations for surgical
valve replacement, Kodali said. For example, the mortality rate
for high risk patients in a trial of the original Sapien was
over 5 percent, he explained.
TAVR is increasingly being used as an alternative to open
heart surgery in patients seen as high risk or deemed too frail
to endure surgery.
They are considered the most important near-term growth
drivers for Edwards and rival Medtronic Plc. The
companies have been testing them in lower risk patients with the
hope of widening approvals and use.
The Sapien 3 features a smaller catheter to deliver the
valve to the heart than its predecessors, and an improved design
aimed at minimizing valve leakage. It has been in use in Europe
for high risk and inoperable patients since early 2014. Edwards
is hoping to gain U.S. approval in early 2016.
The study involved 583 high risk and 1,076 intermediate risk
patients with an average age of about 82.
The combined rate of moderate or severe valve leakage was
under four percent. "In terms of reducing significant
perivalvular leak, the rates are extremely low," said Kodali,
director of the Heart Valve Center at Columbia New York
Presbyterian Hospital.
In coming years, Kodali said, he envisions TAVR will no
longer be viewed as a secondary option. "The conversation will
be who's going to be getting surgery in the era of TAVR."
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)