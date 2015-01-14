* Inherited heart failure affects around 1 in 250 people
* Gene variations are cause, but not all mutations harm
* "Titin" gene study can help doctors find those at risk
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 14 Scientists have identified the
crucial genetic mutations that cause a common heart condition
called dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), paving the way for more
accurate diagnosis and screening of high-risk patients.
In a study of more than 5,000 people, researchers sequenced
the gene encoding the muscle protein "titin", known to be linked
to this leading cause of inherited heart failure, to try to find
which variations in it caused problems.
"These results give us a detailed understanding of the
molecular basis for dilated cardiomyopathy," said Stuart Cook, a
professor at Imperial College London who led the study.
"We can use this information to screen patients' relatives
to identify those at risk of developing the disease, and help
them to manage their condition early."
DCM is thought to affect around one in 250 people. It causes
the heart muscle to become thin and weak and often leads to
heart failure.
Mutations in the titin gene that make the protein shorter
are the most common cause of DCM, accounting for about a quarter
of cases. But truncations in the gene are very common -- around
one in 50 people have one -- and most of them are not harmful,
making it difficult to develop an accurate genetic test.
For their study, published in the Science Translational
Medicine journal on Wednesday, Cook's team sequenced the titin
gene from 5,267 people, including healthy volunteers and
patients with DCM, and analysed levels of titin in samples of
heart tissue.
Their results showed that mutations that cause DCM occur at
the far end of the gene sequence, while mutations in healthy
people tend to be in parts of the gene that aren't included in
the final protein, allowing titin to remain functional.
"This study defines ... a comprehensive list of mutations in
the titin gene, which of these are associated with dilated
cardiomyopathy, and which are harmless," said Jeremy Pearson,
associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation
charity which part-funded the research.
He said this information would prove "extremely valuable"
for future diagnosis and treatment "as we enter an era when many
people's genes will be sequenced".
The findings could also help researchers develop therapies
to prevent or treat heart disease caused by titin mutations.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)