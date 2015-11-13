By Bill Berkrot
| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 13 U.S. heart organizations
drafting new treatment guidelines for hypertension will consider
new research showing that aggressively lowering blood pressure
can ward off death and other cardiac problems, but top
cardiologists advised caution in how the information is applied
to wide practice.
Once called the "silent killer," high blood pressure can be
brought under control with a wide array of medications, many
sold as relatively inexpensive generics. About 70 million people
in the United States live with hypertension.
The medical community has been divided over whether there is
an optimal blood pressure level for such patients. A
government-sponsored study of more than 9,300 hypertension
patients ages 50 and older showed that death from heart-related
causes fell 43 percent and heart failure rates dropped 38
percent when their systolic blood pressure was lowered below 120
versus those taken to a commonly used target of under 140.
The findings of the Sprint study, released on Monday at the
American Heart Association annual meeting in Orlando, Florida,
will figure into new hypertension guidelines being drafted by
the AHA and the American College of Cardiology. Their work is
expected to be completed next year.
"The writing panel will review and consider all available
evidence, including the Sprint trial presented this week," AHA
and ACC said in a joint statement to Reuters.
The Sprint study findings could prove to be a turning point
in the medical community's approach to high blood pressure. The
U.S. government's National Institutes of Health stopped the
planned five-year study in August, two years early, after
independent monitors found such clear benefits that it felt a
need to make them public.
Dr. Mariell Jessup of the University of Pennsylvania Medical
Center, who chairs a panel helping to draft the guidelines, said
she was happy to have the new evidence because it can be
difficult to convince patients to take more medicines to prevent
future problems.
"It's really nice to be able to say, 'This trial showed that
this is where you need to be, because you're going to live
longer.' That's meaningful," Jessup said.
Other cardiologists said the risks of more aggressive
treatment need to be explored more rigorously before applying it
widely. Patients in the 120 systolic blood pressure group, for
example, had a higher rate of kidney injury or failure, as well
as fainting, although there was no increase in injuries from
falls.
Dr. Steven Nissen, the Cleveland Clinic's chief of
cardiology, said he would want to know which patients were
likely to suffer kidney failure before changing his practice.
"The thing that makes me pay attention is the one
improvement that is the most important one, and that is death,"
Nissen said. "It's a big effect. The mortality advantage is
compelling."
The two medical groups would not say whether they will
recommend specific blood pressure targets for various patient
populations. They spurred controversy among cardiologists two
years ago with new cholesterol treatment guidelines that
eliminated a target level for "bad" LDL cholesterol in favor of
a more complicated method of assessing a patient's individual
risk for heart disease.
WHEN SMART PEOPLE DISAGREE
Reaching the 120 target in the Sprint study was accomplished
in most patients by adding one additional medicine to their
treatment, for an average of three versus the two used by those
in the group whose blood pressure was lowered to 140.
The Sprint findings suggested one death would be prevented
for every 90 patients treated to a target of 120.
"That's enough to change guidelines," but the potential side
effects must be considered, said Dr. Raymond Gibbons, a former
AHA president from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
The ACC considers a systolic blood pressure level of 140 and
a diastolic level of 90 to be its standard, based on
government-issued guidelines released in 2003.
A paper by a group of influential doctors published in the
Journal of the American Medical Association in February 2014
found no compelling evidence for a specific target, but
recommended a systolic level of 150 for patients over age 60.
The lack of consensus on how to approach hypertension was a
prime reason for undertaking the Sprint study.
"The information coming at me has been somewhat
controversial, and smart people are disagreeing about where to
set limits and when to initiate therapy," said Dr. Patrick
O'Gara, director of clinical cardiology at Brigham and Women's
Hospital in Boston and former ACC president.
O'Gara said he wants "all the right eyes to look at the
(new) data and fold it into the context of all the other
information we have about hypertension."
The data needs to come quickly to the attention of the
guideline-writing committee, O'Gara added.
"We should enjoy that we've got new information but ... be
certain that we don't do what we typically do, which is to
extrapolate findings to a larger patient population," said Dr.
Clyde Yancy, chief of cardiology at Northwestern University's
Feinberg School of Medicine and a past AHA president.
Dr. Marc Pfeffer of Brigham and Women's Hospital saw less
reason for caution. Asked if the treatment guidelines should be
changed as a result of Sprint, Pfeffer responded: "Yes. This is
a big deal."
