NEW YORK, Sept 20 Simply suggesting that a
treatment will ease chest pain may not only dampen the pain, but
directly alter heart arteries, according to a small German
study.
Among 30 patients having a procedure to evaluate their chest
pain, researchers found that those who were told they were being
given an infusion of a pain-relieving drug did, on average,
report a decrease of pain.
But they also showed a slight but distinct narrowing of
their heart vessels, said Karin Meissner and Joram Ronel of
Technical University Munich, reporting their findings in the
American Heart Journal.
None of the chest=pain patients actually had heart disease,
and they were told about the "drug" -- actually harmless saline
-- only after testing had shown no blockages in their heart
arteries.
"The major finding was that the coronary vessels reacted so
clearly to a mere psychological intervention," said Meissner and
Ronel in an email to Reuters Health.
Though the meaning of the findings and whether they have
implications for heart disease patients remains unclear, the
reaction was in a direction opposite to the one the researchers
had expected to see.
The patients were actually told that the "drug" there were
receiving would widen their arteries to relieve their chest
pain. Instead, there was a small amount of blood vessel
constriction in the group overall.
That constriction makes biological sense, according to
Meissner and Ronel. In a healthy person under stress, the
nervous system triggers a widening in the blood vessels so that
blood circulation increases to meet the body's needs. When
stress fades, the vessels can narrow again.
"When the heart works less, there is less need for blood
supply, and the vessels will be less dilated than in a stressful
situation. This is how we interpret our data," they said, adding
that this is the process in a healthy person.
The situation may be different in a person with heart
disease.
The findings build on a phenomenon seen in clinical trials
on heart disease that some people receiving placebos report
improvements in symptoms such as chest pain -- though how much
of that reaction is due to psychological or even biological
effects is unclear.
To examine if there might be placebo effects on the heart
arteries, Meissner and Ronel's team looked at 30 patients who
underwent coronary angiography to evaluate chest pain symptoms.
The 30 patients were included in the study only after the
test -- in which a tube is threaded through a blood vessel into
the heart, where a special dye is injected -- turned up no
blockages. While still on the exam table, the patients were
randomly assigned to either a "verbal suggestion" group or a
control group.
In both groups, patients received an injection of saline
into the tube. Those in the verbal-suggestion group were told it
was a drug that would widen their heart arteries and boost blood
flow to the heart. Patients in the control group were told
nothing.
On average, the verbal-suggestion group reported a dip in
their chest pain after the procedure, while showing some blood
vessel narrowing. The opposite was true in the control group:"
slightly more pain, and a little more vessel dilation.
Meissner and Ronel said they suspect the pain reduction was
an "indirect effect" of the verbal suggestion, but they cannot
know for sure whether or to what degree the blood vessel changes
may have contributed to it.
SOURCE: bit.ly/oAJree
(Reporting by Amy Norton at Reuters Health; editing by Elaine
Lies)