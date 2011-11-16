Nov 16 People with the warning signs of
heart disease, such as high blood pressure and cholesterol, are
more likely to survive their hospital stay for a first heart
attack than those with a cleaner bill of health, a U.S. study
said.
The analysis, which covered more than 500,000 people, found
that even when taking into account influences such as age and
weight, the more heart-related risk factors that patients had,
the lower their chances of dying.
"After adjusting for age and other clinical factors, there
was an inverse association between the number of coronary heart
disease risk factors and hospital mortality adjusted odds,"
study leader John Canto wrote in the Journal of the American
Medical Association.
"The association was consistent among several age strata and
important patient subgroups."
While it may seem counter-intuitive, researchers said one
possible explanation for the finding is that people who already
had known heart problems might have been on medications,
including statins and beta blockers, that helped protect them
after a heart attack.
Data for the analysis came from a national U.S. registry of
close to 500,000 first-time heart attacks between 1994 and 2006.
During their hospital stays, doctors noted whether patients had
some of the standard risk factors for heart disease, including
high blood pressure or cholesterol, diabetes, smoking and a
family history of heart disease.
Among all patients, more than 85 percent had at least one of
those risk factors -- and people with more of them had their
heart attacks younger, on average.
Just over 50,000 of the patients died in the hospital.
After taking into account the fact that people with no risk
factors were often older, and adjusting for weight, race and
gender, the study found that non-smokers who did not have
diabetes, a family history of heart disease, or high cholesterol
and high blood pressure, were still 50 percent more likely to
die in the hospital than people with all those signs.
One in seven of those with none of the heart warning signs
died after suffering a heart attack, compared to one in 28
patients who had all the risk factors.
Canto and his colleagues noted that patients with more risk
factors were also more likely to get medications within the
first 24 hours of their stay, or to have heart surgery.
"It certainly shows clinicians that if you don't have risk
factors but you've had a heart attack, don't assume that they're
going to do well," said Carl Lavie, from the John Ochsner Heart
and Vascular Institute in New Orleans, who was not involved in
the study.
"On the other hand, it's not doomsday for the person that
has all the bad risk factors -- they can actually end up doing
well."
Those with pre-existing warning signs may have been on
heart-protection medication before the heart attack, or had more
regular contact with their doctors, but there was no way to know
that based on the data, Canto said.
It is also possible that people without the traditional risk
factors may have had other, unmeasured health risks that caused
their heart attacks in the first place and raised the chance of
death, or that something about their blood flow was different.
"The general population really needs to identify these risk
factors so they can potentially be treated, and these treatments
will improve your outcome," Canto said.
"As one ages, just because you have no risk factors doesn't
mean you shouldn't be seeing a doctor on a regular basis."
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Ron Popeski)