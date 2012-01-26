Jan 26 Parents of children suffering from
high cholesterol or blood pressure have been found to have a
higher incidence of heart disease and diabetes later on, a U.S.
study said,
Screening children is important, not only for themselves,
but for the clues it may yield to the health of parents who may
not always go for check-ups themselves, said the researchers,
whose study was published in the Journal of Pediatrics.
Researchers found that a 12-year-old's weight, cholesterol
and blood pressure helped predict the odds of a parent
developing heart disease, high blood pressure or diabetes over
the next three decades.
"Pediatric risk factors -- cholesterol, triglycerides, high
blood pressure -- identified families where parents were at
increased risk," said Charles Glueck of Jewish Hospital of
Cincinnati, one of the researchers.
It's estimated that about 15 to 20 out of every 300 U.S.
children may have high cholesterol that's related to diet and
lifestyle.
The study included 852 school students who, at an average
age of 12, had their cholesterol, blood pressure, triglycerides
and weight measured. They were re-assessed 26 years later, as
were their parents, who were then 66 years old, on average.
In nearly half the families, or 47 percent, a parent had
suffered a heart attack, stroke or needed a procedure to clear
blocked heart arteries by the end of the study. In 37 percent, a
parent had developed diabetes.
Overall, Glueck's team found, parents were about twice as
likely to suffer early heart disease or stroke, at age 60 or
younger, when their child had had high blood pressure at age 12.
Parents' odds of cardiovascular problems at any age were
also higher when their child had had high levels of "bad" LDL
cholesterol, or triglycerides.
When children were overweight, their parents' odds of
developing diabetes or high blood pressure doubled.
In an earlier study, Glueck's team found that childhood test
results also predicted the children's own risks of developing
heart problems, diabetes and high blood pressure by their late
30s.
Last November, the U.S. National Institutes of Health issued
new guidelines saying children should have their cholesterol
measured between the ages of 9 and 11, and again between the
ages of 17 and 21. The American Academy of Pediatrics also
endorsed the recommendation.
But the effectiveness of these recommendations remains under
debate, with some experts saying that there's no hard evidence
that the screenings help children's heart health in the long
run. Such mass screenings would also be expensive.
Glueck acknowledged the debate but said he felt the current
study, plus another recent analysis of the same group of people,
provided some needed information.
"If you know children's risk factors, what does that tell
you? It tells you a lot," he added.
SOURCE: bit.ly/xAS18e
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)