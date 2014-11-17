By Bill Berkrot
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 17 After years of uncertainty, a
nearly decade-long study showed that Merck & Co's
cholesterol drug Zetia significantly lowered the risk of heart
attacks and strokes in high-risk heart patients when used with a
highly effective statin.
The data, released Monday, proves that Zetia - widely used
for a dozen years due to its ability to lower "bad" LDL
cholesterol levels - provides important protection to some
patients, and supports a theory that bringing LDL down to very
low levels adds further benefit.
"One of our goals was to test - is even lower LDL even
better - and the answer is yes," said Dr. Christopher Cannon,
lead investigator of the more than 18,000-patient Improve-It
study presented at the American Heart Association meeting in
Chicago.
The finding could reinvigorate Merck's $4 billion a year
cholesterol franchise of Zetia and Vytorin, which combines Zetia
with its now-generic statin Zocor (simvastatin), over their last
two years of U.S. patent protection.
In the study, Zetia taken with simvastatin cut heart attacks
by 14 percent and strokes caused by diminished blood flow by 21
percent, compared with simvastatin alone.
There was no difference in deaths between the two groups.
"In absolute terms, there are two heart attacks or strokes
prevented for every 100 patients treated," Cannon said.
Statins, such as Pfizer's Lipitor, have long been known to
reduce heart attacks, strokes and deaths. There had been no such
assurances for Zetia, which lowers cholesterol in a different
way.
Other types of cholesterol drugs have failed to show
additional benefit when added to statins in previous studies,
making Zetia the first to do so, researchers said.
Patients in the study had had a heart attack or a dangerous
type of chest pain called unstable angina before joining the
study. All had their LDL reduced to a target level of about 70
before half began also taking Zetia, which reduced LDL by
another 20 percent.
Sales of Zetia and Vytorin have fallen since 2008 over
concerns about safety and effectiveness raised in smaller
studies. The Improve-it study may allay any lingering safety
fears as there was no difference in cancer, muscle-related
problems or liver or gall bladder side effects seen.
"An important factor is this is really long term safety,"
Cannon said, noting some patients received treatment for nearly
nine years.
