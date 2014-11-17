(Adds physician comment, share price)
By Bill Berkrot
CHICAGO Nov 17 After years of uncertainty, a
nearly decade-long study showed that Merck & Co's
cholesterol drug Zetia lowered the risk of heart attacks and
strokes in high-risk heart patients when used with an effective
statin.
The data, released on Monday, proves that Zetia - widely
used for a dozen years due to its ability to lower "bad" LDL
cholesterol - provides important protection to some patients,
and supports the theory that bringing LDL down to very low
levels adds further benefit.
"One of our goals was to test is even lower LDL even better,
and the answer is yes," said Dr. Christopher Cannon, lead
investigator of the 18,144-patient Improve-It study presented at
the American Heart Association scientific meeting in Chicago.
It remains unclear whether the finding will reinvigorate
Merck's $4 billion a year cholesterol franchise of Zetia
(ezetimibe) and Vytorin, which combines Zetia with its
now-generic statin simvastatin. Several doctors at the meeting
said the benefit seen pertains only to the very high risk
patients in the study.
"This is not a signal that everyone should be on ezetimibe,"
said Dr. Neil Stone from Northwestern University School of
Medicine in Chicago.
Patients had had a heart attack or a dangerous type of chest
pain called unstable angina before joining the study. All had
their LDL reduced to a target level of about 70 by simvastatin
with Zetia taking LDL down by another 20 percent.
Zetia taken with simvastatin cut heart attacks by 14 percent
and strokes caused by diminished blood flow by 21 percent,
compared with simvastatin alone. There was no difference in
deaths.
"In absolute terms, there are two heart attacks or strokes
prevented for every 100 patients treated," Cannon said.
Statins, such as Pfizer's Lipitor, have long been known to
reduce heart attacks, strokes and deaths. There had been no such
assurances for Zetia, which lowers cholesterol in a different
way.
Sales of Zetia and Vytorin have fallen since 2008 over
safety and effectiveness concerns raised in smaller studies. The
Improve-it study should allay any lingering safety fears as
there was no difference in cancer, muscle-related problems or
liver or gall bladder side effects reported.
"An important factor is this is really long term safety,"
Cannon said, noting some patients received treatment for almost
nine years.
Merck shares were up nearly 1 percent at $59.58.
(Additional reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Chris Reese)