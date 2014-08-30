* LCZ696 reduces cardiovascular death and hospitalisations
* Has been little progress in heart failure in past decade
* Novartis sees multibillion-dollar sales opportunity
BARCELONA, Aug 30 A new heart failure drug from
Novartis cut the risk of both cardiovascular death and
hospitalisation by a fifth in a keenly awaited study, boosting
hopes for a product that is seen as a multibillion-dollar
seller.
There has been little progress for more than a decade in
treating chronic heart failure, in which the heart fails to pump
enough blood around the body, so there is excitement about the
new medicine among both doctors and investors.
The study, comparing LCZ696 to an older drug already known
to improve survival, was stopped early five months ago because
the benefit to patients was overwhelmingly positive - but the
size of the effect was only disclosed on Saturday at the annual
meeting of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the world's
largest cardiology congress.
ESC officials flagged the PARADIGM-HF trial as one of the
highlights of the five-day event in Barcelona, reflecting the
pressing need to find better treatments than the current line-up
of old generic medicines.
"Everything has been pretty stalled in heart failure," said
Keith Fox, a cardiologist at the University of Edinburgh who
also chairs the ESC's congress programme committee.
Novartis is looking to LCZ696 to revive its fortunes as the
blood pressure pill Diovan faces generic competition. As a
result, the data on the product is widely viewed as the most
important catalyst for the stock over the remainder of 2014.
"This result is better than we ever could have anticipated,"
the company's pharmaceuticals head David Epstein told Reuters.
In addition to reducing deaths and hospital admissions, the
drug also made patients feel measurably better, underscoring the
case for it to replace existing treatments and bolstering
expectations for multibillion-dollar sales, he said.
In the study - the largest ever undertaken in heart failure,
involving more than 8,400 patients - LCZ696 was tested against
enalapril, a so-called ACE inhibitor drug.
Patients who took LCZ696 were 20 percent less likely than
those on enalapril to die of cardiovascular causes and were also
21 percent less likely to be admitted to hospital, according to
results presented at congress and also published online by the
New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
The relative risk reduction for a composite of both, which
was the primary measure for the trial, was also 20 percent.
Industry analysts had been expecting a risk reduction with
LCZ696 of between 15 percent and the low 20s percent.
WIDE SPECTRUM OF PATIENTS
Mariell Jessup, a heart failure expert at the University of
Pennsylvania, who was not involved in the study, said the
beneficial effects of the drug could apply to a wide spectrum of
patients, even those receiving the best current therapy.
"PARADIGM-HF may well represent a new threshold of hope for
patients with heart failure," she wrote in a NEJM editorial.
The size of the benefit is critical in determining how
broadly LCZ696 will be used to treat millions of patients with
chronic heart failure. Unlike a heart attack, heart failure
develops progressively but the prognosis for sufferers is poor.
LCZ696 is a two-in-one pill, taken twice a day, combining
Diovan's active ingredient valsartan and another class of drug
called a neprilysin inhibitor.
In terms of side effects, patients on LCZ696 suffered more
low blood pressure and non-serious swelling but less kidney
impairment, high potassium and cough than the enalapril group.
Analyst forecasts for LCZ696 have been climbing in recent
months and the consensus for sales in 2019 - four years after
its expected launch - currently stands at $1.9 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
Still, analysts have found it hard to predict the drug's
true potential pending the detailed data, prompting some to
adopt a cautious stance while others see sales well above $5
billion.
Deutsche Bank analysts have predicted the drug could
eventually sell as much as $10 billion a year, assuming it works
across two broad groups of heart failure patients.
While the PARADIGM-HF study targeted patients with reduced
ejection fraction, where the heart muscle does not contract
effectively, Novartis is also starting a trial in a
similar-sized group with preserved ejection fraction, where the
ventricles do not relax as they should.
Epstein said LCZ696 could reach the market by the third
quarter of 2015. He declined to comment on how much it would
cost, although he said there would be a strong economic case for
its use since it would save money by reducing hospital visits.
Analysts at Bernstein believe it could be priced at around
$7 a day in the United States and $4 in Europe, where drug
prices are lower. They noted there was very little in the
pipelines of other companies in terms of competing products.
