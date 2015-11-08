By Bill Berkrot
| ORLANDO
ORLANDO Nov 8 The Novo Nordisk
diabetes drug Victoza failed to improve clinical stability or
delay death in patients suffering from advanced heart failure,
researchers reported at a medical meeting on Sunday.
The injectable drug, known chemically as liraglutide, was
tested in 300 patients with and without type 2 diabetes who had
advanced heart failure and a recent hospitalization. Researchers
had hoped that the medicine's effect on blood sugar could
mitigate some of the metabolic effects of heart failure.
However, they found no significant difference between a
placebo and Victoza in time to death or time to heart failure
hospitalizations, according to data presented at the American
Heart Association (AHA) scientific meeting in Orlando.
There was a higher number of hospitalizations in the
liraglutide group, but that was not deemed to be statistically
significant.
"We're disappointed this didn't work out, but it's important
to understand heart failure and diabetes together as common
problems," Dr. Adrian Hernandez, professor of medicine at Duke
Clinical Research Institute and one of the study's lead
researchers, said in an interview.
Heart failure, in which the heart becomes unable to pump
enough blood, is among the many serious health problems
associated with diabetes, and a leading cause of
hospitalizations and death.
Novo Nordisk was not involved with the trial called Fight,
which was independently undertaken by researchers from the
government-funded Heart Failure Clinical Research Network.
Victoza belongs to a class of diabetes drugs called
synthetic GLP-1 agonists that improve insulin sensitivity.
Insulin resistance that impairs blood glucose function is one of
the metabolic effects of heart failure, researchers explained.
Jardiance, an oral diabetes drug from Eli Lilly and
Boehringer Ingelheim that belongs to a different class of
medicines and works differently than Victoza, reduced
hospitalizations from heart failure by 35 percent in a separate
study. Further details of that study will be presented at the
AHA meeting on Monday.
"We haven't seen anything close to that in the past," Dr.
Clyde Yancy, chief of cardiology at Northwestern University and
a past AHA president who was not involved in the liraglutide
study, said of the Jardiance result.
Researchers were hoping for a similarly beneficial impact
from liraglutide. Yancy said more studies of the impact of
diabetes drugs on heart failure were needed.
The Novo Nordisk drug did improve blood sugar control and
led to modest weight loss, as expected.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Andrea Ricci)