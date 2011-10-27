Oct 27 Recycled pacemakers donated from U.S.
funeral homes could offer a safe way to get the heart devices to
people in the developing world who otherwise might not be able
to afford them, a U.S. study said.
An estimated 1 million to 2 million people around the world
die each year because they have no access to a pacemaker, an
implanted device that uses electrical pulses to the heart to
maintain a normal heartbeat.
One potential, largely untapped source of pacemakers for the
world's poor could be the significant number of people in the
United States who die with a still-functioning device -- some 19
percent of the deceased, according to one survey of morticians
in the states of Michigan and Illinois.
The large majority of those are buried with the body or, if
removed, thrown away as medical waste. But a small percentage
are donated to developing nations through charities.
"Implantation of donated permanent pacemakers can not only
save lives but also improve quality of life of needy poor
patients," wrote study leader Bharat Kantharia, of the
University of Texas Health Science Center, in the American
Journal of Cardiology.
Kantharia and his team collected 122 pacemakers, half of
which had enough battery life left -- more than three years --
to be used again. They were partially sterilized, then sent to a
hospital in Mumbai, India, where they were sterilized again and
implanted in 53 heart patients.
New pacemakers in India cost $2,200 to $6,600, not including
doctor and hospital fees or the cost of the wires connected to
the pacemaker.
All of the patients survived the surgery and fared well
immediately afterwards, with no cases of infection or pacemaker
malfunctions over an average follow-up of nearly two years.
While a quarter of the patients lived in areas so remote
they could not be followed up after the surgery, the rest did
well, Kantharia said.
All but two of the 40 patients reported a marked improvement
in their symptoms and quality of life. Four died, but their
deaths were not linked to the pacemakers.
"All we are saying is, there are people who need a pacemaker
and would not otherwise get one," Kantharia said.
"Maybe this will help them live a normal life."
A number of significant hurdles remain. One of the biggest
is simply getting pacemakers from the United States to
impoverished patients who need them.
Another is the need for further safety studies. The U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only approves pacemakers for
one-time use in the United States, but researchers are trying to
get FDA approval to study the effectiveness of the recycled
pacemakers overseas.
"This study is suggestive that it's safe," said Thomas
Crawford, an assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at
the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, who is working on
getting pacemakers to the developing world on a wider scale.
"But definitive data is not available yet."
