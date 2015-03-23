By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, March 23 Although oncologists
increasingly distinguish breast, lung, and other cancers by
their molecular drivers, cardiologists have lagged behind in
efforts to do something similar for heart disease.
A study published on Monday could help remedy that:
Researchers have found evidence of a genetic basis for an
enigmatic kind of heart attack that preferentially strikes young
women.
The discovery could help cardiology embrace "precision
medicine," in which illnesses that seem alike turn out to differ
in their underlying mechanisms. Just as breast cancers driven by
one mutation need different chemotherapy than those driven by
another, many heart attacks likely have different causes and so
need different treatment.
"The key to precision medicine will be splitting instead of
lumping diseases together," said cardiologist Joseph Loscalzo of
Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. "If we
subcategorize patients, we should get better responses to
therapy" than with one-size-fits-all approaches.
In the new study, in JAMA Internal Medicine, researchers at
the Mayo Clinic combed a registry of patients who had suffered
spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD), in which one
layer of a coronary artery splits off from another like cheap
laminate. Blood seeps out between the arterial layers, starving
the heart of oxygen and causing chest pain.
If not treated quickly, it can cause heart attack and
sometimes death.
Once considered rare, SCAD in fact causes up to one-third of
heart attacks in women under 50. But it frequently goes
unrecognized.
That is a problem because treatment for common heart attack
- clearing arterial blockages - can worsen SCAD. Some 30 percent
to 40 percent of SCADs should be left to heal on their own, said
Mayo's Dr. Sharonne Hayes, who led the study.
She and colleagues identified five pairs of relatives,
including first cousins, with SCAD. It is the first evidence
that at least some SCAD is genetic, a step toward identifying
the relevant DNA.
One of the cousins was about to undergo a procedure to clear
what doctors assumed was a blocked artery. A physician suddenly
realized that her symptoms and profile resembled another young
woman: She died when the blockage-clearing procedure fatally
injured her SCAD-damaged artery. The procedure was canceled and
the cousin recovered on her own.
Doctors should be aware, Hayes said, that women without
standard risk factors for heart attack, such as elevated
cholesterol, but with a female relative who had a heart attack
before age 50 may be at risk for SCAD.
