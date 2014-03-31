By Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot
WASHINGTON, March 31
WASHINGTON, March 31 A longstanding practice of
giving steroids to patients during cardiopulmonary bypass
surgery to reduce inflammation failed to help patients and
actually increased the risk of heart attacks, according to
results of a large clinical trial.
"This study shows that administering steroids during cardiac
surgery requiring bypass can cause harm," said Dr. Richard
Whitlock, a cardiologist with McMaster University in Hamilton,
Ontario, who led the international trial. "Based on these
results, we suggest that steroids should not be used
prophylactically during cardiac surgeries that require the use
of cardiopulmonary bypass."
Whitlock, who presented his findings on Monday at the annual
scientific sessions of the American College of Cardiology in
Washington, estimated that 25 percent of patients undergoing
open heart surgery in the North America are given steroids.
"But the steroid use is much higher in Europe," he said,
particularly in the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. "In the
Netherlands it's almost the standard of care."
The study is the largest ever conducted on cardiac surgery
and involved more than 7,500 patients in 18 countries who
underwent cardiac surgery with the use of the heart-lung
machine, which temporarily takes over the function of the heart
and lungs during surgery.
More than half a million cardiac procedures are performed
each year in the United States, and they have become common
operations throughout the world.
Although steroids have been shown to lower the body's
inflammation during and after use of the heart-lung machine, no
studies had ever tested whether the drugs achieve presumed
benefits - such as protecting the heart.
In the new study, called SIRS, half the patients during
surgery received methylprednisolone, a widely used steroid to
prevent inflammation, and half received a placebo. Patients were
then evaluated 30 days after surgery.
The trial failed both its primary goals. The overall death
rate was no better for those receiving the steroid than those
taking placebo. Nor was there any significant benefit from the
steroid on a combination of measurements including death, heart
attack, stroke, new renal failure or respiratory failure,
compared with placebo.
Moreover, the combined rate of death and heart attack was 15
percent higher for those who received methylprednisolone, and
the risk of heart attack alone was 21 percent higher.
Whitlock said heart surgeons became interested in steroids
in the 1940s and 1950s "and have been playing with this idea
ever since." Indeed, he said all cardiopulmonary bypass patients
at his hospital in Canada have been routinely given steroids
during surgery over the years.
"But I think that will begin to change starting today,"
Whitlock said, given results of his study and the large size of
the trial. He noted, however, that the results do not suggest
steroids should be discontinued in heart surgery patients who
take the anti-inflammatory medicines for other reasons.
Dr. Athena Poppas, associate professor of medicine at Brown
University Medical School, who was not involved in the trial,
predicted its results will spread quickly to cardiologists
around the world.
"This is an important study that is going to change
practice," Poppas said.
