By Bill Berkrot
| April 4
April 4 A stem cell therapy developed by Vericel
Corp helped reduce deaths and hospitalizations in
advanced heart failure patients, according to data from a
midstage study, potentially providing a treatment that could
delay the need for heart transplants.
The data compared Vericel's bone marrow-derived ixmyelocel-T
stem cells with placebo in 109 well-treated patients with
advanced ischemic heart failure who had exhausted optimal
medical and device therapies.
After one year, the Vericel treatment led to a 37 percent
reduction versus placebo in a composite of adverse events that
included death, heart-related hospitalizations and unplanned
clinic visits related to heart failure.
Vericel last month reported that the study succeeded.
Detailed results were unveiled on Monday at the American College
of Cardiology scientific meeting in Chicago and in the Lancet
medical journal.
The result was primarily driven by the difference in deaths
of 13.7 percent in the placebo group, or 7 deaths, compared with
3.4 percent, or 2 deaths, for those who received ixmyelocel-T
therapy. In addition, 38 percent of stem cell patients required
hospitalization, versus 47 percent for the placebo group.
"This is strong evidence in a well-designed trial that we
can decrease events," said Dr. Timothy Henry, the study's lead
investigator and chief of cardiology at Cedars Sinai Heart
Institute in Los Angeles. "For patients, this is a really
hopeful thing."
The stem cell treatment failed to lead to a significant
improvement in heart pumping efficiency or six-minute walking
distance, which were among secondary goals of the trial.
Henry, who presented the data at the ACC meeting, stressed
the need for larger trials to prove the benefit of ixmyelocel-T
For the treatment, bone marrow is taken from the patient and
enhanced over two weeks to increase two types of cells
associated with healing. They are then injected directly into
the patient's heart.
With advanced heart failure, a leading cause of
hospitalizations, blood-pumping ability is diminished as the
heart's left ventricle becomes enlarged and weakened.
Virtually all those in the study were taking medicines to
lower cholesterol and blood pressure and had an implantable
device to regulate heart rhythm.
If the disease worsens despite all available medicinal and
interventional therapies, the only options are heart transplant
or a pumping assist device.
"The idea is to find a treatment for this group of people
before they get to that stage," Henry said.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)