By Bill Berkrot
| April 10
April 10 A combination of two anti-viral drugs
developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co cured 90 percent of
previously untreated hepatitis C patients and 82 percent of
those who failed to respond to prior therapy, according to
results from a late stage study presented on Thursday.
The Phase III trial of more than 700 patients called
Hallmark-Dual tested a combination of Bristol's daclatasvir and
asunaprevir over 24 weeks of therapy in patients with genotype
1b of the virus that causes progressive liver disease.
The cure rate was also 82 percent among patients unable to
tolerate treatment with the older standard drugs interferon and
ribavirin and 84 percent in patients who had cirrhosis, which
accounted for nearly a third of those in the trial.
Patients for whom the virus was undetectable in the blood 12
weeks after completing 24 weeks of treatment were deemed to have
achieved sustained virologic response (SVR), which is considered
cured.
"Not only was the daclatasvir and asunaprevir regimen highly
effective among study participants, it was also very well
tolerated, even among sicker patients with more advanced liver
disease," Professor Michael Manns, the study's lead investigator
from Hannover Medical School in Germany, said in a statement.
The study results were presented at the annual meeting of
the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in
London.
Genotype 1 is the most prevalent and considered the most
difficult to treat form of the virus. Genotype 1b tends to be
more common in Europe and 1a is more widely seen in the United
States.
Several drugmakers, including Gilead Sciences Inc,
AbbVie and Merck & Co are developing a new
generation of all-oral hepatitis C treatments that do not
include interferon or ribavirin, which cause miserable side
effects that have led thousands of patients to put off treatment
to wait for the highly touted new drugs.
In clinical trials, the new drugs have demonstrated cure
rates in excess of 90 percent while cutting treatment duration
to 12 weeks with few side effects, leading to Wall Street
forecasts of multibillion-dollar annual sales in what is shaping
up to be a fiercely competitive market.
Prior to the recent approval of the first of Gilead's new
drugs, standard treatments cured about 75 percent of patients
and required either 24 or 48 weeks of therapy.
Bristol this week applied for U.S. approval of the two drug
combination and said it expects to file for approval of a
three-drug combination early next year.
Based on earlier studies, Bristol's three-drug combination
is likely to further boost cure rates with 12 weeks of
treatment, which would be more competitive to results seen so
far from rival drugmakers.
Patients in the Hallmark-Dual trial received 60 mg of
daclatasvir once a day and 100 mg of asunaprevir twice daily.
The drugs belong to new classes of medicines that work in
different ways to prevent the virus from replicating.
The discontinuation rate due to adverse side effects was
between 1 and 3 percent, the company said. Headache was the most
common side effect, and serious side effects, such as elevations
in liver enzymes, were seen in 5 percent to 7 percent of
patients.
Liver enzyme elevations were reversible and resolved
following treatment, the company said.
About 170 million people are believed to be infected with
hepatitis C worldwide. If left untreated the disease can lead to
cirrhosis, liver cancer or need for a liver transplant.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)