By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, April 10 The leading U.S.
pharmaceutical industry trade group on Thursday defended the
cost of Gilead Sciences Inc's new hepatitis C drug,
Sovaldi, saying such treatments offer a priceless breakthrough
for patients with the liver-destroying virus.
"Their lives, in short, will be transformed," Pharmaceutical
Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) President John
Castellani said at the group's annual meeting in Washington.
"The value to these patients, and to their loved ones and
society - you can't put a price tag on it."
Gilead's Sovaldi costs about $84,000 for a 12-week course of
treatment, or $1,000 a day.
That has drawn fire from health insurers, including state
Medicaid programs, as well as U.S. lawmakers who are
investigating Sovaldi's hefty price tag. This week, the World
Health Organization joined the chorus of those seeking
affordability for such drugs.
While Gilead has said it is working to offer lower prices in
dozens of developing countries, critics say such treatments
should cost hundreds of dollars, rather than tens of thousands.
Another treatment from Johnson & Johnson that some
doctors have been combining with Sovaldi as other new medicines
advance toward approval, costs about $66,000.
Sovaldi, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration late last year, is well on track to post
record-breaking sales in its first year on the market.
Analysts with Capital Alpha have said 2014 sales of the drug
could reach up to $15 billion, a figure that would top peak
sales of Pfizer Inc's cholesterol fighter Lipitor, which
had been the world's top-selling medicine before its patent
protection lapsed.
As many as 150 million people worldwide, including about 3.2
million in the United States, have hepatitis C, which is caused
by contact with contaminated blood, often through shared needles
by drug abusers or, prior to routine blood screening, from blood
and organ transplants.
Many people can carry the virus for decades before symptoms
appear. But if untreated, it can cause serious liver damage and
lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer, the need for a liver transplant
or death.
"For the first time, 150 million people who are chronically
infected with hepatitis C can be treated and cured of this
terrible disease," Castellani said.
He said debate over the price of new anti-viral drugs to
treat the chronic condition, and the value they bring to
patients, has gone "askew," and warned that researching and
developing them comes at a high cost to manufacturers.
Defenders of the new medicines point out that older current
multi-drug regimens cost at least as much, cure about 75 percent
of patients, require 24 or 48 weeks of treatment and have
miserable side effects that lead many to delay or discontinue
treatment.
The newer medicines being developed by several companies
have demonstrated in clinical trials cure rates well in excess
of 90 percent with minimal side effects and will require 12
weeks or fewer of treatment.
Those companies, including AbbVie Inc, Merck & Co
and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, are likely to be
drawn into the pricing controversy as their new medicines edge
closer to approval amid fears that millions of patients will now
come forward to seek treatment, causing a massive cost burden to
insurers and governments.
Merck and Bristol-Myers presented new hepatitis C data on
Thursday at a major liver disease meeting in London
. Gilead, AbbVie and others will
also present clinical trial data at the meeting.
"Policy makers ... need to value innovation and stop
implying that it comes cheap," Castellani said.
Foster City, California-based Gilead, which paid $11 billion
to acquire the company that had the rights to Sovaldi, has said
it is working with government officials and others to help
create a globally tiered pricing structure.
That plan includes licensing the drug to three or four
Indian generic manufacturers to allow sale of the medicine at
lower prices in some 60 developing nations.
Separately on Thursday, Indian generic drugmaker Natco
Pharma Ltd called on the government to deny Sovaldi a
patent in India, a source with knowledge of the matter said,
potentially clearing the way to launch a much cheaper version of
the drug.
(Additional reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; editing by
Matthew Lewis)