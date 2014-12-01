LONDON Dec 1 Rapid evolution of HIV, the human
immunodeficiency virus, is slowing its ability to cause AIDS,
according to a study of more than 2,000 women in Africa.
Scientists said the research suggests a less virulent HIV
could be one of several factors contributing to a turning of the
deadly pandemic, eventually leading to the end of AIDS.
"Overall we are bringing down the ability of HIV to cause
AIDS so quickly," Philip Goulder, a professor at Oxford
University who led the study, said in a telephone interview.
"But it would be overstating it to say HIV has lost its
potency -- it's still a virus you wouldn't want to have."
Some 35 million people currently have HIV and AIDS has
killed around 40 million people since it began spreading 30
years ago.
But campaigners noted on Monday that for the first time in
the epidemic's history, the annual number of new HIV infections
is lower than the number of HIV positive people being added to
those receiving treatment, meaning a crucial tipping point has
been reached in reducing deaths from AIDS.
Goulder's team conducted their study in Botswana and South
Africa -- two countries badly hit by AIDS -- where they enrolled
more than 2,000 women with HIV.
First they looked at whether the interaction between the
body's natural immune response and HIV leads to the virus
becoming less virulent or able to cause disease.
Previous research on HIV has shown that people with a gene
known as HLA-B*57 can benefit from a protective effect against
HIV and progress more slowly than usual to AIDS.
The scientists found that in Botswana, HIV has evolved to
adapt to HLA-B*57 more than in South Africa, so patients no
longer benefited from the protective effect. But they also found
the cost of this adaptation for HIV is a reduced ability to
replicate -- making it less virulent.
The scientists then analysed the impact on HIV virulence of
the wide use of AIDS drugs. Using a mathematical model, they
found that treating the sickest HIV patients -- whose immune
systems have been weakened by the infection -- accelerates the
evolution of variants of HIV with a weaker ability to replicate.
"HIV adaptation to the most effective immune responses we
can make against it comes at a significant cost to its ability
to replicate," Goulder said. "Anything we can do to increase the
pressure on HIV in this way may allow scientists to reduce the
destructive power of HIV over time."
The study was published on Monday in the journal Proceedings
of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
(Editing by Alison Williams)