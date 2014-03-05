Mar 5 A strategy to genetically modify cells
from people infected with HIV could become a way to control the
virus that causes AIDS without using antiviral drugs, according
to results from an early-stage trial that were published on
Wednesday.
Data from the small study of the Sangamo BioSciences
therapy, known by the code name SB-728-T, were issued
in the New England Journal of Medicine, the first publication of
data from a human trial of a technology called "gene editing."
The technique is designed to disrupt a gene, CCR5, used by
HIV to infect T-cells, the white blood cells that fight viral
infections. A patient's cells are removed and processed to alter
the DNA that codes for the CCR5 receptor. The altered cells are
multiplied and tested, then infused back into the patient.
The Phase 1 trial, led by the University of Pennsylvania,
enrolled 12 HIV patients. The study's main goal was safety, but
it also showed that the modified T-cells persisted and the
presence of HIV DNA decreased, the researchers said.
"It's very solid, elegant science," said Dr Anthony Fauci,
director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious
Diseases. "There is a strong suggestion that cells that are
generated are less susceptible to dying."
Sangamo plans to release more trial results this week in
Boston at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic
Infections. It will also discuss strategies to improve patient
outcomes.
The gene editing technique seeks to mimic the resistance to
HIV observed in the small number of people who have inherited
CCR5 mutations from both parents. A patient in the trial who
carried a naturally occurring mutation in one copy of the CCR5
gene saw the presence of HIV drop to undetectable levels.
"The target we are going after, CCR5, is the most advanced
and most promising approach for a functional cure for HIV," said
Sangamo Chief Executive Officer Edward Lanphier.
The human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, surfaced more than
30 years ago and now infects more than 34 million worldwide.
Prevention measures have helped check its spread, while early
detection and new antiretroviral drugs can control the disease
for decades, meaning it is no longer a death sentence.
But the complexity of the virus has stymied scientists
seeking a cure. Antiviral drugs are less than ideal due to
factors including cost, side effects and drug resistance.
"You've always got this hanging over your head ... If you
could get rid of the virus completely, you could get rid of the
concern," said Jay Johnson, a trial participant and Philadelphia
volunteer coordinator who was diagnosed with HIV in 1991.
Johnson had a bad reaction to the reinfusion of his altered
immune system cells, but reported no side affects afterward. His
viral load dropped but then crept back up, prompting him to
resume antiretroviral therapy. To control his HIV infection, the
53-year-old takes two pills twice a day, an improvement over his
1990s regimen of five pills three times daily.
"Some of my new cells are being made without the CCR5
receptor and that is promising," he said. "Becoming HIV negative
would be wonderful."
Treatment with SB-728-T in the early-stage trial was found
to be generally safe, researchers said.
Safety is key, and "they still have to do better with
durability," Dr Fauci said. "They've got to try and get to the
point where when they stop therapy, the virus doesn't rebound."