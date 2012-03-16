March 16 When hospitals are short on beds
in the intensive care unit, doctors are more likely to switch
from live-saving care to end-of-life care, according to a new
Canadian study that looked at more than 3,000 people.
But it wasn't clear whether that meant patients died any
sooner, the researchers reported in the Archives of Internal
Medicine.
"A lot of ICU beds in this country are filled with patients
that are either too sick to benefit or too well to benefit,"
said Scott Halpern, a critical care expert at the University of
Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, who wrote a commentary on the
findings.
"The present study is interesting in that it raises the
possibility that scarcity may in fact be the mother of expedited
end-of-life decision-making. It's much easier to transfer a
patient to an intensive care unit whether or not they will
benefit from it than it is to have a difficult discussion about
the end of life."
Last month, a French study showed that patients who were
denied ICU access because of bed shortages had a higher risk of
dying over the next few months.
In the new study, Henry Stelfox at the University of Calgary
and colleagues used data on nearly 3,500 hospitalized patients
who had suddenly gotten very ill, launching the hospital's
emergency team into action.
The emergency team was called much less often when there
weren't any free ICU beds compared with when at least three were
available.
When no ICU beds were free, 12 percent of patients were
admitted to the ICU within two hours, compared to 21 percent
when more than two beds were free.
The goals of care changed from resuscitation to medical or
comfort care 15 percent of the time when the ICU was full,
compared to nine percent of the time when three or more beds
were available.
Whether that's appropriate is unclear and depends on
individual values, Halpern said.
For example, a woman with fatal cancer whose blood pressure
drops suddenly might be kept alive for a little longer if she
gets aggressive treatment in the ICU, Halpern said. But she
might have a more peaceful death if given comfort care instead.
"She would die either way, but in this case in a more
palliative setting," he added.
There was no difference in death rates at the hospital,
although Halpern said that result could be misleading because
patients who got comfort care were often sent home.
"Work needs to be done to better understand how commonly ICU
beds are not available, and how often that affects patients who
could benefit from ICU admission," he added.
SOURCE: bit.ly/AgNycT
(Reporting from New York by Frederik Joelving; editing by
Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)