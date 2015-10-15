(Adds detail on impact on infants in first month)
By Magdalena Mis
LONDON, Oct 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Failing to
wash hands with soap - one of the cheapest and most effective
health interventions - costs the lives of children and
undermines efforts to meet a new set of development goals, the
United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) said on Thursday.
More than 800 children die every day from diarrhoea caused
by inadequate access to water or poor hygiene, the United
Nations estimates.
In the majority of countries in sub-Saharan Africa, the
region with the highest child mortality rates, only about half
the population wash their hands and even health clinics often
lack hand-washing facilities, UNICEF said.
"Along with drinking water and access to toilets, hygiene -
particularly hand washing with soap - is an essential ...(part)
of (achieving) the goal on water and sanitation," Sanjay
Wijesekera, head of UNICEF's water, sanitation and hygiene
programmes, said in a statement.
Some 42 percent of healthcare facilities in Africa have no
water source within 500 metres, UNICEF said in a statement
marking Global Handwashing Day.
"From birth - when unwashed hands of birth attendants can
transmit dangerous pathogens - right through babyhood, school
and beyond, hand washing is crucial for a child's health. It is
one of the cheapest, simplest, most effective health
interventions we have," Wijesekera said.
Diseases transmitted by unwashed hands are particularily
dangerous to babies in the first month of life, UNICEF said.
World leaders adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals
(SDGs) at the United Nations in September as a way of focusing
on the world's most troubling development problems, including
access to water and sanitation.
UNICEF said that improvements in hygiene should supplement
action to provide better access to water and sanitation,
otherwise children would go on dying from easily preventable
diseases.
