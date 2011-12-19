BRUSSELS Dec 19 Belgian cancer diagnosis and treatment company IBA said on Monday it had signed a contract to supply U.S.-based Provision Healthcare with a new proton therapy system.

IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA) said the agreement was for the purchase, installation and long-term maintenance of the system at a medical campus in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The contract, valued at more than $70 million and includes a proton cyclotron, two isocentric-gantry treatment rooms, and a fixed-beam treatment room, it said in a statement.

The facility's first patients would be treated with cancer-fighting proton beams in early 2014, it said. (Writing by Rex Merrifield)