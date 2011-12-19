GLOBAL MARKETS-Political jitters lift gold, dent euro and French debt
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
BRUSSELS Dec 19 Belgian cancer diagnosis and treatment company IBA said on Monday it had signed a contract to supply U.S.-based Provision Healthcare with a new proton therapy system.
IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA) said the agreement was for the purchase, installation and long-term maintenance of the system at a medical campus in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The contract, valued at more than $70 million and includes a proton cyclotron, two isocentric-gantry treatment rooms, and a fixed-beam treatment room, it said in a statement.
The facility's first patients would be treated with cancer-fighting proton beams in early 2014, it said. (Writing by Rex Merrifield)
* JOHN ASEL, INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF TANAGER, RESIGNED ON FEBRUARY 7, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BEENA VISION BUSINESS WILL BE REPORTED A PART OF TRIMBLE'S ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: