Nov 18 Global spending on medicines will reach
$1.4 trillion in 2020, driven by increased healthcare access in
emerging markets and high-priced new drugs for cancer and other
diseases, according to a forecast by IMS Health released
on Wednesday.
That is up from about $1.07 trillion this year, representing
a compound annual growth rate of 4 to 7 percent over the next
five years, the "Global Medicines Use in 2020" report compiled
by IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics found.
Some 225 new drugs will come to market over the next five
years, about a third aimed at cancer, as well as medicines for
rare diseases, which can carry ultra-high price tags, and
treatments for autoimmune diseases and heart disease, the report
said.
The cost will be partially offset by patent expirations
expected to reduce spending on branded medicines by $178
billion, including $41 billion from biologic drugs as cheaper
biosimilars become more widely adopted, the report forecast.
Health system expansions in developing markets, leading to
significantly increased access to cheap generic drugs, will also
drive spending in 2020, according to IMS, which provides
prescription drug use data for the pharmaceutical industry.
By 2020, 4.5 trillion doses of medicine will be dispensed,
up 24 percent from 2015, with the average cost just 30 cents a
dose, IMS estimated. Over half of the world's population will
consume at least one medicine per person per day, up from one
third of the world in 2005, growth led by India, China, Brazil
and Indonesia, the report predicted.
"We are now getting much more value for every dollar or
whatever currency we spend ... because we can get decades' worth
of innovation, most of it incredibly cheaply because generics
are widely available," said Michael Kleinrock, research director
for the IMS Institute.
Developed markets will still account for the lion's share of
global spending, about 63 percent, due to higher prices and
access to the newest, most expensive treatments. The nine
nations IMS defines as developed pharmaceutical markets will
spend about $880 billion in 2020, an increase of nearly $300
billion over the next five years, with the United States
accounting for some $575 billion.
By 2020, IMS forecasts 36 million people will have been
treated with new medicines for hepatitis C, such as Gilead
Sciences' Harvoni, that virtually guarantee a cure for
the serious liver disease.
China, the largest emerging market, will spend about $165
billion in 2020 despite slowing growth.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)