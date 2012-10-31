Oct 31 The best medical innovations for next
year include an almond-size device that's implanted in the mouth
to relieve severe headaches and a hand-held scanner resembling a
blow dryer that detects skin cancer, the Cleveland Clinic said
on Wednesday.
The clinic's annual list of the best medical innovations for
2013 also includes new drugs to treat advanced prostate cancer
and better mammography technology.
But leading the 2013 list for innovations is an old
procedure that has a new use due to findings in a recent study.
Physicians and researchers at the clinic voted weight-loss
surgery as the top medical innovation, not for its effectiveness
in reducing obesity, but for its ability to control Type 2
diabetes, the most common form of the disease.
Over the years, bariatric surgeons noticed that the
procedure would often rid obese patients of Type 2 diabetes,
before they even left the hospital.
A study, led by Cleveland Clinic head of Bariatric and
Metabolic Institute Dr. Philip Schauer, examining this
phenomenon was published in the prestigious New England Journal
of Medicine earlier this year.
" Bariatric surgery has been around for a while. The reason
it was chosen as the top innovation is because Medicare has
broadened its indication for payment, and Medicaid in many
states follows Medicare. A lot of the other (private) insurance
companies started covering it, so it's much more accessible,"
Dr. Michael Roizen, the Cleveland Clinic's Chief Wellness
Officer, said in an interview.
The criteria that insurers use to cover the surgery has been
broadened because of its effectiveness in controlling Type 2
diabetes, he said.
The number of people affected by diabetes has tripled over
the past 30 years to more than 20 million Americans, according
to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than
90 percent of those cases are Type 2.
Doctors and researchers at the Cleveland Clinic voted for
what they thought were the biggest, most significant innovations
from the 250 ideas submitted from their colleagues at the
clinic. Roizen said one of the main contributing factors to
getting on the list is the number of people that the product or
procedure can potentially help.
For that reason, a device that helps relieve headaches, the
second most common ailment after the cold, was second on the
clinic's list.
The miniaturized device -- invented at the Cleveland Clinic
and spun off into a separate, private company called Autonomic
Technologies Inc -- is implanted in the upper gum above the
second molar to treat cluster headaches and migraine headaches.
A lead tip of the implant is placed near specific nerves behind
the bridge of the nose.
When the patient feels the headache coming on, a remote
control device is placed on the outside of the cheek and the
device delivers stimulation to those nerves, blocking headache
pain.
The implant is available in Europe, but not in the United
States. The company needs to do more studies to get FDA
approval, said Dr. Frank Papay, Department Chair of Dermatology
and Plastic Surgery Institute at the Cleveland Clinic, and
consultant to Autonomic Technologies.
A hand-held device used to detect melanoma, the most deadly
form of skin cancer, was also on the list.
"Up until now, we've counted on our eyes," Dr. Allison
Vidimos, Department Chair of Dermatology at the Cleveland
Clinic, told Reuters. "This device offers an objective look
underneath the skin using a special spectrum of light."
It compares moles and other things it finds on the patient's
skin with a large database containing information on all types
of melanoma. It also rates the risk.
"All dermatologists fear missing melanomas. The cure rate
can be close to 100 percent if caught early," she said.
Vidimos said using the device, approved by FDA last year for
use by trained dermatologists, helps prevent unnecessary
biopsies.
Mela Sciences Inc <MELA.O and Verisante Technology Inc
make the scanning device.
Also on the list is a new type of mammography, called breast
tomosynthesis. This technology provides greater detail of the
image than the standard mammography, which renders a
2-dimensional image.
For the patient, it may seem like there's no difference.
"You still have the squish," said Dr. Alice Rim, Section Head of
Diagnostic Radiology. But the images produced by the new
technology show the breast in slices, so far more detail can be
seen.
"With 2-demensional mammography, there are shadows, so it
can be like a polar bear running around in a snow storm. This
eliminates the shadows, allowing increased detection and fewer
call backs (for a second mammography)," Rim said.
Other devices that made the list include mass spectrometry
for bacterial infections, which allow microbiology laboratories
to identify the type of bacteria sooner and with more
specificity, a new modular stent graft to treat complex aortic
aneurysm and a laser used for cataract surgery.
Novel drugs to treat advanced prostate cancer were on the
clinic's list because of their ability to halt the progress of
the disease by blocking testosterone receptors.
A new technique to repair and regenerate damaged lungs,
called ex vivo lung perfusion, is on the list. Experts say as
many as 40 percent of previously rejected donor lungs may now be
suitable for transplantation after undergoing this novel "lung
washing".
The procedure involves placing donor lungs into a
bubble-like chamber connected to a cardiopulmonary pump and
ventilator. Over four to six hours, the lungs are repaired as
special fluids are forced through the blood vessels. Nutrients
are used to recondition the lungs as they inflate and deflate.
The final item on the list is neither a procedure, a drug
nor a device, but healthcare programs that use incentives to
encourage people to take better care of themselves.
The Medicare Better Health Rewards Program Act of 2012
provides incentive payments to Medicare participants who
voluntarily establish and maintain better health.
"We are seeing efforts to avoid rationing of healthcare and
seeing programs with incentives built in if people maintain
their health. This can radically change the cost of care," said
Roizen. "We're seeing this more in big companies, the GE's and
J&J's of the world. All companies are looking at how much they
are spending on healthcare and they are looking at ways they can
reduce spending without rationing."