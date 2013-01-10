(Repeats story published late Thursday; no changes to text)
By Maggie Lu Yueyang
SYDNEY Jan 10 Australian scientists have
discovered how insulin is taken up by cells, potentially opening
the way for new drugs for diabetes patients that can be
administered without injection.
The team, whose findings appeared in Nature, solved the
puzzle of how the hormone insulin binds to its receptor in cells
- a process necessary for cells to take up sugar from the blood
and essential for treating diabetes.
"All of that (previous) work has taken place without a
detailed picture of how insulin actually interacts with the cell
and tells that cell to take up glucose from the blood," leading
scientist Mike Lawrence, at Australia's Walter and Eliza Hall
Institute in Melbourne, told Reuters.
"What we've done is providing that picture," he said of the
three-dimensional view of insulin bound to its receptor that
appeared in Nature on Thursday.
Researchers found that insulin engages its receptor in a
very unusual way, with both insulin and its receptor rearranging
themselves as they interact.
"A piece of insulin folds out and key pieces within the
receptor move to engage the insulin hormone," Lawrence said in a
statement. "You might call it a 'molecular handshake'."
Insulin controls the levels of glucose, or sugar, in the
blood, a mechanism that breaks down in people with diabetes.
Understanding the insulin binding process could lead to new
ways to deliver insulin other than by injection, or the
development of more effective and longer-lasting insulin
products, Lawrence said.
"This structure is going to be a reference point for all
future design of insulin," he said.
"They (drug makers) are going to use that information...for
the next generation of insulin delivery devices, etc."
There are now 371 million people living with diabetes
globally, up from 366 million a year ago, according to the
latest report by the International Diabetes Federation.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by Elaine Lies)